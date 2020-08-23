Tax collector faces sex trafficking count
SANFORD — A Florida tax collector already facing charges of stalking a political opponent and making fake driver’s licenses for himself was charged Friday with the sex trafficking of a minor.
Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg used his ability to gain personal information from motor vehicle records to engage in commercial sex acts and accessed personal information to engage in “sugar daddy” relationships, including with someone who was between the ages of 14 and 18, according to an indictment.
Greenberg was arrested in June, originally on charges he created fake social media accounts that falsely suggested a political opponent favored white supremacy and had engaged in sexual misconduct with a student at a school where he teaches.
Police: Investigator removed for bias favoring officer
FORT LAUDERDAL — An internal affairs investigator at a Florida police department has been removed from his post after showing bias in favor of an officer who shot a woman with a rubber bullet during a demonstration, officials said.
Fort Lauderdale Police Sgt. Jeffrey Newman was removed from the department’s Office of Internal Affairs for creating serious doubt on his ability to independently investigate the shooting of civil rights protester LaToya Ratlieff, according to an Aug. 12 internal department memo cited Friday in media reports.
Ratlieff said Newman told her that he had previously worked with the officer who shot her in the face. She said Newman told her the officer was a good guy and didn’t hurt her intentionally, according to reports.
Florida hospitals lose billions due to pandemic measures
MIAMI — Florida hospitals say they have collectively lost nearly $4 billion in the past four months because of the coronavirus.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has financially shocked our health care system,” Florida Hospital Association’s Interim President Crystal Stickle said in a statement Friday.
The group represents over 200 hospitals, and estimated projected losses through August at $7.4 billion.
Late Friday morning, 4,909 patients were being treated for the disease in Florida hospitals compared to Thursday’s 5,340 patients. That number has fallen from a peak above 9,500 on July 23.