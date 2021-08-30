Corrections trainee dies in accidental shooting
TALLAHASSEE — A Florida Department of Corrections trainee was killed in an accidental shooting, officials say.
The department released a statement Saturday identifying the trainee as Whitney Cloud, who had been with the agency since June. She was assigned to the Jefferson Correctional Institution and was training at Wakulla Correctional Institution in Crawfordville.
Cloud was shot accidentally during firearms training on Thursday, the statement said. No one else was injured.
“We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Officer Whitney Cloud,” said Corrections Secretary Mark Inch. “As a newly hired officer trainee, Officer Cloud vowed to make a difference in the lives of others and protect her community. We are immensely saddened by this unexpected tragedy.”
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
City manager charged in $3.4M corruption scheme
TAMARAC — The manager of a South Florida city has been charged in a corruption scheme involving the attempted extortion of $3.4 million from an investment company.
Tamarac City Manager Michael Cernech was charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering with two developers by allegedly trying to extort the money from 13th Floor Investments.
Court records Saturday did not list an attorney for Cernech, 52.
The state attorney general’s office said in a statement that Cernech, the developers and two others harassed the company over property the company acquired in default over 10 years ago.
The SunSentinel reported Cernech is accused of pressuring 13th Floor Investments into paying over $3 million after leaking false information that the property’s soil contamination levels were dangerous.
The developers, father-and-son team Bruce and Shawn Chait, were each charged in March with extortion and organized fraud for their role in the scheme. They have pleaded not guilty.
Cernech has been Tamarac city manager since January 2011 and had worked for the city since 2001. His base salary this year is more than $272,000.
Sugar growers sue US over reservoir water levels
WEST PALM BEACH — Sugar growers in Florida are suing the U.S, Army Corps of Engineers over proposed reservoir water levels they say will be far too low.
The federal lawsuits filed this week by Florida Crystals’ Okeelanta Corp., U.S. Sugar and the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative say the current Corps plan won’t supply enough water for their fields.
“Farmers need a secure supply of water, and all farmers need certainty as we plan and manage our planting schedules and crop rotation,” said Jaime Vega, vice president of agriculture at Florida Crystals.
Jacksonville Commander Col. Andrew Kelly defended the Corps’ work, saying the agency will balance water supply for both the environment and farmers.
“We go through a very, very deliberate process, not only with our (environmental) analysis, but with all of the analysis it takes to figure out the best infrastructure to be put in the ground in the right place,” he said. “So we’re pretty confident that the infrastructure plan that we have going forward is a good one.”
The project in question is the Everglades Agricultural Area reservoir intended to cleanse tainted water so more can flow south as crucially needed toward Everglades National Park and Florida Bay.
In the lawsuits, Sugar Growers say the still-under-construction reservoir should be kept at higher water levels than what is currently envisioned in a Corps of Engineers plan.
Everglades restoration advocates say the growers are simply putting their priorities ahead of others.
“They have always been at the front of the line and now they are not happy with how the lake and the reservoir will be operated in a more equitable way,” said Eric Eikenberg, chief executive officer at the Everglades Foundation.
The lawsuits are pending in West Palm Beach federal court. They ask a judge to order the Corps to return to a reservoir plan guaranteeing a greater water supply.
Florida couple gives Tulane med school $5M for professorship
NEW ORLEANS — A Florida couple who met in a gross anatomy class as Tulane University undergraduates has given Tulane Medical School $5 million for an endowed professorship.
Drs. Philip and Cheryl Leone, of Naples, Florida, are now retired pathologists and current members of the School of Medicine Board of Governors, a university news release said Wednesday.
Their endowment will support a medical school professor who will also hold a joint appointment in another school or unit, and will focus on areas such as public health, immunology, parasitology or anthropology, the university said.
The Leones have worked in both academic and private practice.
“Tulane University has played a major role in our lives and the lives of our family members,” Phil Leone said. “Our son graduated from Tulane, and Cheryl’s siblings earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from the university.”
“Endowing a Presidential Chair with an emphasis on interdisciplinary academic study allows us to contribute to the university in these challenging times,” Cheryl Leone said. “We hope our gift will strengthen the medical school and help train future physicians who can significantly advance the field of medicine.”