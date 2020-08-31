Florida suspect killed by police after shooting at officers
DAYTONA BEACH — A Florida suspect was shot dead by police after he opened fire on officers serving a warrant for his arrest, officials said.
Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said one of the officers was shot in the chest but was wearing his bulletproof vest and was expected to recover soon. Another officer tripped running around in the shootout and injured his head.
The suspect was 44-year-old Michael Harris, who was wanted in connection with a shooting involving a woman earlier this month.
Capri told reporters at a press conference that it was unfortunate that police had to take a life, but said “the suspect dictated that.”
“The suspected fired at officers first, and we defended ourselves. And I can tell you if you pull a gun on a police officer to shoot a police officer you are going to get killed. As simple as that,” Capri said.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shootout.
Florida woman, 84, mauled to death by dog, man hospitalized
MARGATE — Officials in Florida say an 84-year-old woman was mauled to death by her dog while a man was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports the elderly woman Carolyn Varanese was pronounced dead at the scene while 57-year-old Joseph Varanese was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Margate, a Fort Lauderdale suburb.
The dog is now in the custody of the Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center as police investigate the cause of the late Friday attack.
The dog’s breed was not specified.
Woman sentenced to prison in tax refund, student loan scams
ALBANY, Ga. — A Florida woman who stole identity information of more than 2,300 people has been sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $340,000 in restitution to the federal government for bogus income tax refunds and student financial aid that she received.
U.S. District Judge Louis Sands sentenced 35-year-old April Thornton of Lake Alfred, Florida, on Thursday in Albany, Georgia. Thornton pleaded guilty in October to possession of more than 15 unauthorized names and Social Security numbers.
Thornton was indicted in 2018 on 22 counts of identity theft charges after a sheriff’s deputy in south Georgia pulled her over and found a range of personal identity information including debit cards, Social Security numbers, financial information and medical information.
Investigators found that Thornton had filed 202 false tax returns with the IRS between 2011 and 2013, receiving $217,738 in refunds. Investigators also discovered 32 student fraud victims from the names Thornton possessed, receiving $121,238 in fraudulent student loans. Investigators say Thornton possessed the identities of 2,300 people and was trying to bring in more than $1.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.
As part of the sentence, Thornton was ordered to repay the tax refunds to the IRS and the student loan money to the U.S. Department of Education.
More than 800 lose jobs at Universal Orlando hotels
ORLANDO — Hotels at the Universal Orlando Resort announced more than 800 employees will be losing their jobs as the Florida theme park industry continues to be devastated by the pandemic.
The employees at Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel and Cabana Bay Beach Resort were indefinitely furloughed or permanently terminated, according to a notice filed last week by the company Loews Hotels & Co.
A company director said in a letter to the state that the surge of confirmed cases in late June and July and other states’ decisions to order Florida travelers to quarantine had caused a “sudden, dramatic and unexpected reversal in bookings.”
The affected employees were not represented by a union. They work as cooks, chefs, servers, receptionists and housekeepers.
Loews Hotels & Co had already shut down two other Universal Orlando hotels due to the coronavirus’ impact on tourism, The Orlando Sentinel reported.
1 killed, 3 firefighters injured after sidewalk collapses
LAKE MARY — A county worker was killed and three firefighters were injured after a sidewalk in a Florida suburb collapsed on Friday, officials said.
A county environmental service department employee was working on a water main leak beneath the sidewalk in Lake Mary when it collapsed, officials said.
Responding firefighters tried to use a hydraulic extraction known as “Jaws of Life” to remove concrete slabs from the worker, but they were unaware that wires from a transformer ran directly into the hole and they got shocked, Seminole County Fire Chief Otto Drozd said at a news conference.
“So at the point they moved part of the sidewalk to give the victim some relief, ... the hole became energized, electrocuting several of our firefighters,” Drozd said.
The three firefighters were taken to a hospital as a precaution and were in stable condition, Drozd said.
The environmental service worker wasn’t immediately identified.
The death is being investigated as an accident, said Kim Cannaday, a spokeswoman for the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
Lake Mary is located about 20 miles north of Orlando.
Report: Parents arrested after teen found chained to bed
BONITA SPRINGS — A southwest Florida couple landed in jail after being accused of chaining their 17-year-old daughter to a bed, sheriff’s officials said.
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jose Samuel Gonzalez, 35, and Yessica Sabala Funes, 37, of Bonita Springs, on child abuse charges Wednesday night, arrest records show. They each face charges for cruelty toward a child.
Deputies found the crying teen inside the home, chained to a bedpost, news outlets reported. A bucket was left by the bed in case she needed to use the bathroom, investigators said.
The arrest report said the parents took the teen’s cellphone so she couldn’t contact anyone. But she used her Apple watch to notify a friend, who called authorities.
Investigators said there were marks on her ankle from the chain, but they didn’t require medical treatment.
Florida mother accused of stabbing 6-year-old girl to death
JACKSONVILLE — Florida authorities say a 36-year-old woman was arrested on charges she stabbed her 6-year-old daughter to death.
The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union says Purkanah Yisrael Mayo had been hospitalized after stabbing herself with the same kitchen knife and was in life-threatening condition.
The Florida Department of Children and Families’ child fatality report for Duval County said the mother’s parental rights were terminated previously.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said four other people were at the home when the attack took place Aug. 19, among them another child. No motive has been released.
Desputies arrested Mayo on Friday on a charge of second-degree murder. No attorney was listed in jail records.