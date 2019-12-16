Teen fatally shot at home of Florida police officer
LITHIA — A 15-year-old Florida boy has died after a shooting at the home of a police officer.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials say four teenagers were at the home Friday when the shooting occurred. One of the teens called 911 to report the shooting. The unidentified teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Deputies are still investigating how the teens got the gun and what happened, but said no one is facing charges at this time.
The home is owned by a Tampa Police officer who was on duty when the shooting occurred. The victim is not related to the officer.
Man dies after crashing into fire truck
DANIA BEACH — A man died after crashing into a fire truck Wednesday evening in South Florida, officials said.
Brian Huntley, 67, was approaching the intersection at an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Dania Beach when his car hit a Hollywood fire truck in emergency mode as it made a left turn in front of Huntley, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The occupants of the fire truck, Hollywood firefighters, provided medical aid to Huntley, who was experiencing chest pains, officials said. Huntley was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Sheriff’s office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a car crash. No citations were immediately reported.
Man arrested after tense standoff at Florida motel
PANAMA CITY — Authorities have arrested a robbery suspect after he barricaded himself in a Florida motel in what turned into a tense standoff.
Bay County Sheriff’s officials say 34-year-old Bo Brantley has multiple warrants in two different states for drugs and armed robbery. A federal fugitive task force tracked him down at the motel using photos they say showed him robbing another convenient store Friday morning.
When officers approached his hotel room, they said he shouted that he was armed and that they would have to kill him to get him out. The SWAT team and a hostage negotiation team responded to Sleep Inn.
The News Herald reports that authorities also evacuated the motel as they talked with Brantley and used his mother and a close friend to help convince him to surrender peacefully.
He allowed the woman with him to leave unharmed and surrendered a few hours later. No injuries were reported.
Florida waitresses get $850 Christmas tip at diner
STUART — It was just a regular lunch shift, but two Florida waitresses received the tip of a lifetime from one table: $850.
Susan Morrison and Erin Gross were waiting on a Christmas party of 17 people on Wednesday at metro Diner.
Nothing seemed out of the ordinary. The food came out on time and the guests seemed to enjoy themselves. But when the bill was paid, the party decided to surprise the waitresses and each chipped in $50.
The 59-year-old Morrison says she’s been a waitress for 40 years and has never had this happen.
Treasure Coast Newspapers reports the waitresses fought tears as they hugged the woman who planned the lunch event.
Cops: Mom left kids overnight on old bus to smoke pot on boat
A Florida mom is behind bars after police say she left her three kids alone on a dilapidated bus overnight while she smoked marijuana on a boat.
Gulfport Police say an officer noticed a small bus parked in a city lot Saturday morning and found the three children, ages 3, 6, and 9-years-old, inside.
The children had no phone and no way to call for help. A bucket on the bus was being used as a toilet.
The children allegedly told police their mom left the night before to go out on a boat. Authorities say they canvassed dozens of boats in the area before finding Andrea Kerins. They said she had been smoking marijuana.
She was charged with three counts of felony child neglect. The children were taken by state welfare officials while the case is being investigated.
Tornado causes minor damage in Korona
KORONA — Weather officials say a tornado caused minor damage after it touched down in Florida and traveled about 20 miles.
According to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, the tornado touched down early Saturday morning near Bunnell, stopping just short of Flagler Beach. The agency said in a press released that the tornado’s peak wind were roughly 110 mph and that it was about half a mile wide.
Most of the damage was to trees and power lines, although some structures were also hit. Flagler County Emergency Management say most of the damage happened in Korona. No fatalities were reported.
Korona resident Tony Robertson’s home appeared to have the most damage. He told the Gainesville Sun, the tornado blew off the roof. He also says a trailer in his driveway was turned sideways, adding the tornado lasted only about 10 seconds.
Man charged after gun range instructor loses leg in shooting
TAMPA — A man has been charged following a shooting at a gun range that injured a safety instructor.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials say Eric Hall and a woman were at a Tampa shooting range last month when a shell casing went down the woman’s shirt. She lowered the firearm but accidentally turned the muzzle toward a range safety instructor who was working with her.
The instructor was shot in the leg. The Tampa Bay Times reported Friday that he had to have his leg amputated.
Hall has three prior felony convictions and is not allowed to possess a firearm. He rented the gun for the woman. Authorities say he is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Additional charges may be filed.
Cop shoots, kills driver after he tries to flee
JACKSONVILLE — A Florida officer fatally shot a suspect he says tried to speed away while the officer’s body was hanging out of the car.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Sgt. T.K. Waters says two officers pulled the suspect’s vehicle over on Saturday night and learned the driver had a handgun. A struggle ensued as the officers tried to escort the suspect to the patrol car and the suspect ran back to his car.
Authorities say the suspect reached for his handgun and quickly sped away during the struggle as the officer’s body was still hanging out of the car.
Officer J. Garriga fired his weapon four times. The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities are not identifying him until they are able to notify his family.
Garriga and another officer were treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released.
Officers find gunshot victim’s body inside car
JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville police are investigating after finding a gunshot victim’s body inside a car.
Authorities say officers found the man inside the car Saturday. The unidentified victim appears to be in his late 30’s. The Florida Times-Union reports the victim had at least one gunshot wound but authorities say multiple gunshots were fired.
Detectives were canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and searching for any security camera video that may have captured the slaying.