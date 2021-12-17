Florida brother to accept degree for sister who died
GAINESVILLE — A University of Florida student who became paralyzed below the waist and lost vision in one eye from a rare and incurable blood disease died just weeks before graduation. But she still managed to finish her degree, so her brother plans to walk in her place during a graduation ceremony today.
Mariel White’s brother, Weston White, will accept his sister’s degree in sports management and journalism while about two dozen family members watch. UF President Kent Fuchs also plans to honor her during the commencement speech, the university said Thursday.
The school originally said White’s mother, Jill Olney, would participate in the ceremony, but the family changed their plans.
White was diagnosed in 2017 with the rare vascular disease while she was a UF sophomore. In January 2018, she suffered four strokes that left her paralyzed from the waste down.
Nevertheless, she always vowed to return to campus and did so in August 2019. She moved into a dormitory designed for students in wheelchairs with her service dog, Lassie, and support from her Phi Mu sorority sisters.
During the past semester, her condition deteriorated, but she was able to complete her degree. White died Dec. 5.
Miami-Dade hospitals ordered to report daily COVID numbers
MIAMI — With the threat of the omicron variant looming, the mayor of Miami-Dade County has reinstated an emergency order requiring hospitals to report the numbers of COVID-19 cases treated each day and the availability of hospital beds.
The order, which had been issued in July as the delta variant swept across the region, was lifted by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in November as the number of cases reported dropped significantly.
The order, effective today, requires hospitals to report the number of vaccinations performed, how many patients are being treated in intensive-care units and the number of ventilators available, the Miami Herald reported.
“We’re doing everything possible to make sure we’re responding to this,” the mayor said Wednesday.
Florida’s most populated county recently reported 7% of tests administered were positive for the virus, up from a 1% positivity rate just 30 days ago. New numbers are expected today.
Few omicron cases have been reported in Florida, but the county’s communications director, Rachel Johnson, told the Herald regular COVID tests of the county’s wastewater system have detected the new variant.
Levine Cava first canceled the emergency order in May, but reinstated it in July as the delta variant swept across Florida.
The state reported 4,127 new COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday, which marked the most cases reported in a single day since Oct. 1.
COVID-19 has killed some 800,000 in the United States since March 2020, with more than 62,000 deaths in Florida.
Naples man arrested in 2019 Vermont shooting
An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a Boston delivery truck driver in southern Vermont more than two years ago.
Jozsef Piri, 49, of Naples, Florida, was arrested Thursday in the death of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, on Nov. 1, 2019, Vermont State Police said.
Fonseca-Rivera was found shot to death in his produce truck he was driving on Route 103 in Rockingham. The two men did not know each other, police said.
At the time, Piri lived in Connecticut and was returning home from his property in Londonderry, Vermont. He was driving immediately in front of Fonseca-Rivera just before the shooting, police said, based on surveillance footage, GPS data, photographs and other information.
Police did not release any other details. It was not immediately known if Piri is being represented by an attorney. He was being held in Naples, Florida, and will be extradited to Vermont, the county sheriff’s office said.
Tamarac man arrested, charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
WASHINGTON — A Florida man has been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection and attacking a police officer, officials said.
Mason Joel Courson, 26, of Tamarac, was arrested Tuesday in South Florida and charged with eight federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and inflicting bodily injury, civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, according to court records. He made his initial court appearance Wednesday in Florida, but the case is being prosecuted in Washington federal court.
According to court documents, Courson joined with others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results, authorities said. Five people died in the violence.
According to the indictment, Courson participated in an assault of a Metropolitan Police Department officer who was beaten by a group armed with a baton, flagpole and crutch. Earlier that afternoon, Courson participated in “heave-ho” efforts to advance into the Capitol in the area of the Lower West Terrace tunnel leading into the building, officials said.
Attorney Jason Kreiss, who is representing Courson, said he couldn’t comment on the case because he hasn’t yet seen the government’s evidence.
Since Jan. 6, more than 700 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 220 people have been charge with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.