Woman killed while checking on deer in roadway
ORLANDO — A Florida woman who stopped to check on a deer that was struck by a vehicle was killed when another driver hit her early Saturday.
The 20-year-old woman stopped her vehicle in the center lane of the three-lane road near the University of Central Florida in Orlando at 2:25 a.m., activated her hazard lights and got out of her car to check on the animal lying in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A 23-year-old man struck and killed her as he passed the vehicle. Investigators said he didn’t see the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Girl cut by blade in Halloween candy
RIVERVIEW — An 8-year-old girl in Florida bit into her Halloween candy Friday and was cut by a blade hidden in the chocolate, authorities said.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the girl’s mother called to report the incident. Authorities said a piece of an Exacto knife blade was hidden in the mini chocolate bar. The wrapper was sealed when the girl opened it.
“It is despicable that someone would tamper with a child’s Halloween candy for their own cruel enjoyment,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said on the department’s Facebook page. “We are reminding all parents of the importance of checking over EVERY piece of candy your child received while trick or treating.”
Police shoot man armed with rifle on ex’s property
LARGO — Florida police officers shot a man they said was wandering on his ex-girlfriend’s property with a rifle on Saturday.
The Tampa Bay Times reported that Largo police were called after the man began damaging the woman’s car and got into an altercation with neighbors.
Three officers were involved in the shooting, Largo police reported. The man was taken to a hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.