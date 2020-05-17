Pence to visit Orlando nursing home, also talk tourism
ORLANDO — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit a nursing home in Orlando and deliver personal protective equipment on Wednesday.
In a news release sent Saturday, his office said that the nursing home visit is part of an initiative to deliver PPE to more than 15,000 nursing homes across America.
Afterwards, Pence is scheduled to participate in a discussion with hospitality and tourism leaders to talk about plans for reopening.
Tourism is Florida’s No. 1 industry, and it’s crashed during the coronavirus pandemic, with hotels, theme parks and other vacation-based businesses seeing massive drops in revenue because of closures. According to Dana Young, head of Visit Florida, hotels saw a drop in revenue of $1.6 billion during a six-week period in March and April compared to last year.
Domestic air travel to the state is down 65% and international air travel is down 80% compared to last year, Young said recently.
Coast Guard suspends search for missing teen swimmer
JENSEN BEACH — The Coast Guard says its search for an 18-year-old who was last seen swimming in the ocean off Florida’s east coast has been suspended.
TCPalm reports that Lenton “Ty” Ward has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen swimming that afternoon.
Ward’s aunt, Vanessa Williams, on Friday told the paper he was at the beach with a group of friends celebrating their high school graduation. The family believes Ward was swept away by a rip current.
Coast Guard officials searched for 58 hours and covered 907 square miles.
“The decision to suspend active searching in any case is never one we come to lightly. We offer our deepest sympathies to the family of Mr. Ward in this difficult time,” Chief Warrant Officer Clint Smith, in Miami said in a statement issued Saturday at 9 a.m.
According to a Go Fund Me posted by Ward’s family, the teen loved fishing, working out and playing sports. He attended Vero Beach High School and was set to graduate with honors, his family said.
After 2 scandals, Polk County enacts harassment policy
BARTOW — After two sexual harassment scandals in five years, one Florida county’s school board has voted to prohibit supervisors and employees from having any kind of romantic relationship.
The Lakeland Ledger reports the Polk County School District this past week instituted the new policy. It comes comes after two scandals. One resulted in a firing and the other in a resignation.
The new policy, which passed by unanimous vote, says that to promote a professional work environment free from harassment, hostility, and/or discrimination, “administrators shall refrain from dating or engaging in a consensual sexual relationship with employees whose work they direct.”
The School Board had previous sexual harassment and nepotism policies, but no written policy prohibiting employees in romantic relationships from supervising one another.
“This would be something that is new,” Polk Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd told board members. “We currently have nothing, and we can add to it as we go along.”
Charges dropped against Florida pastor over stay-home order
TAMPA — Misdemeanor charges were dropped Friday against a Florida pastor accused of violating stay-at-home orders by holding Sunday services with hundreds of people in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren said in a statement that the prosecution of Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne of the River at Tampa Bay Church would not proceed. Warren said Howard-Browne has conducted operations responsibly since his arrest in March.
Howard-Browne had been charged with unlawful assembly and violating quarantine orders during a public health emergency. The pastor held services at the church despite local orders to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, authorities said.
“Our office has determined that further prosecution or punishment would not provide increased protections for our community and is not needed to achieve any additional change in Pastor Howard-Browne’s behavior,” Warren said.
Mat Staver, founder and chairman of the Liberty Counsel that represents Howard-Browne, released a statement Friday calling the Howard-Browne’s arrest “politically motivated”and that the case should never have been brought.
“Neither the pastor nor The River at Tampa Bay Church did anything wrong,” Staver said. “We are pleased that all the charges have been dropped. It is now time to move forward with healing and restoration.”
Shortly after the arrest, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis exempted houses of worship from a statewide stay-at-home order.
F-22 on training mission crashes near Eglin Air Force Base
PENSACOLA — A F-22 fighter plane crashed during a routine training flight Friday morning and the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft, Eglin Air Force Base officials said.
The jet was part of the 325th Fighter Wing at the base, which is located east of Pensacola in Florida’s Panhandle. It was about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of the base when it crashed, the Air Force said in news release.
The pilot has been taken to the 96th Medical Group hospital on the base for evaluation and observation, the release said. He was reported to be in stable condition. The pilot’s name was not immediately.
No one else was on the air craft, officials said.
First responders from 96th Test Wing are on the scene, and an investigation is continuing.
Man, woman dead after house fire
TAMARAC — Two people are dead following a South Florida house fire, authorities said.
Tamarac Fire Rescue and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded Wednesday evening to the Tamarac home, a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release said.
After extinguishing the fire, rescue workers found two elderly people inside, officials said. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was pronounced dead a short time later at a nearby hospital. Three other people had been in the house, but no other injuries were reported.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives and the State Fire Marshal’s office were investigating what caused the fire and whether the home was being used as an assisted living facility.
Police: Man making video caused fatal crash that killed 2
ST. CLOUD — A Florida man turned himself in after police said he recorded a Snapchat video as he drove through a red light just before causing a fatal crash in October that killed a woman and her teenage son.
Hunter Black, 20, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and driving with a suspended license, St. Cloud police said.
Alys González, 41, and her son Aliandro Conde, 15, were heading home from making food deliveries Oct. 26, police said. They died at the scene. Black was taken to a hospital with a concussion and a broken rib, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
Black is being held without bond. His attorney, Lia Hartwell, told the Sentinel he has cooperated “every step of the way.”
Black uploaded a 24-second video to Snapchat moments before colliding with González’s Jeep which appeared in the video as he sped past, police said.
The video was shown to police by Black’s friend, who said he saw it and began tracking Black’s phone, the Sentinel reported.
Videos obtained through through a warrant for his Apple iCloud revealed Black had recorded himself running stop signs and speeding more than a dozen times, a police report said.
Court records show Black had appeared in court five times for traffic offenses.