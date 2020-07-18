Florida police: Man shot, wounded after attacking officer
ATLANTIC BEACH — A Florida police officer shot and wounded a 19-year-old Black man who had just attacked another officer, authorities said.
Jaden Domani Perkins was shot outside a Panera Bread restaurant Thursday morning in Atlantic Beach, the Florida Times-Union reported. Atlantic Beach is located east of Jacksonville.
Restaurant employees had called police about a man causing a disturbance in the parking lot, officials said. Perkins attacked the first arriving officer, knocking him unconscious, Interim Chief Victor Gualillo said. Perkins was still stomping the officer’s head when a second officer arrived and ordered him to the ground, authorities said.
Perkins initially complied but then got back up and refused commands to halt, officials said. Perkins rushed the officer and tried to grab his gun, prompting the officer to fire one shot, the chief said.
Perkins was hospitalized in serious condition. The first officer also was hospitalized with severe head and facial injuries.
Perkins faces an attempted murder charge, police said.
Officials did not identify the officers involved or their races.
Jail records did not list an attorney for Perkins.
Florida jobless rate drops in June as businesses reopen
ORLANDO — Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 10.4% in June from the previous month’s 13.7% rate as the state’s theme parks, restaurants, bars and other businesses started reopening after weeks of coronavirus -related lockdowns, the U.S. Labor Department reported Friday.
But the state’s economic future remains clouded by recent spikes in Florida’s COVID-19 caseload, as evidenced by this week’s showing that jobless claims almost doubled last week from the previous week, economists said.
Additionally, a host of large hotels have said that they are turning temporary furloughs from March into permanent layoffs at the end of July, and onsite consumption of alcohol at bars was banned at the end of June, causing many of them to shut their doors.
Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged the unemployment figures during a news conference near Orlando to announce the distribution of federal money for affordable housing.
“Florida was under 11%, which most people thought would be much higher than that. So, you have seen many people go back to work. Still a long way to go,” DeSantis said, adding that unemployment has created a lot of anxiety.
Three counties in theme park-dependent metro Orlando had the state’s highest unemployment rates in June. Osceola County led the way with a 22.9% rate, followed by Orange County at 17.2% and Lake County at 14.3%.
Universal Orlando and SeaWorld started welcoming back visitors last month after being closed since mid-March because of the spreading coronavirus, but the impact may not have been fully reflected in the latest unemployment figures, which were generated in the second week of June.
The region’s largest employer, Walt Disney World, with a 77,000-person workforce, didn’t reopen until earlier this month, and it did so with a much smaller labor force because the theme parks are limiting the number of people allowed in to maintain social distancing protocols.
Miami-Dade plans to fine people not following COVID rules
FORT LAUDERDALE — Miami-Dade County plans to start aggressively enforcing rules designed to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus as Florida reported more than 11,000 new cases Friday adding to a caseload that is straining the state’s hospitals.
The Miami-Dade County Commission unanimously approved an emergency order Thursday that gives all code and fire inspectors authority to issue tickets of up to $100 for individuals and $500 for businesses not complying with guidelines to wear masks and practice social distancing. Police officers have already had this enforcement power.
“We’re going to put a heck of a lot of people out there,” Mayor Carlos Gimenez told commissioners during a Zoom meeting. “Our people are going to go everywhere.”
Gimenez noted that because people, and especially younger people, have not been following the “new normal” guidelines, the county needed another enforcement tool.
Meanwhile, in neighboring Broward County, officials announced a curfew beginning Friday that bars most people from being outside from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. at least through Aug. 1. There are exceptions for such things people going to work, walking pets, the news media and people seeking medical care.
Broward County also issued an order limiting private gatherings, indoor or outdoor, to no more than 10 people. Broward is seeing about 1,300 new cases on average every day and a positive coronavirus test rate of more than 16%, according to the county.
The order took place immediately upon approval. Gimenez said it’s time for repercussions for people who choose to disobey the rules, the Miami Herald reported.
Shaun Alley, the assistant manager of Blue Collar, a Miami restaurant that serves comforting, diner-like food, said that all of the customers eat outside on picnic tables.
The goal of the ordinance is to “increase the manpower desperately needed to follow up on these executive orders,” so that people listen without having to be arrested, said Commissioner Sally Heyman.