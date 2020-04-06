Bike, motorcycle crash in Florida kills 2 on popular street
TAMPA — A crash involving a motorcycle and a bicycle has killed two people along one of the best-known promenades in Tampa.
Authorities say the crash happened about 11 a.m. Saturday along Bayshore Boulevard as the cyclist was attempting to cross the street. Bayshore is a popular stretch along Tampa Bay that regularly draws joggers, walkers, cyclists and others — especially now as people seek respite outside from the coronavirus.
The identities of the two people who died were not immediately released. Investigators said the cyclist was in his or her 50s and the motorcyclist was around 30.
Bayshore has been the scene of several other tragic crashes. The Tampa Bay Times reported that Tampa Mayor Jane Castor issued a statement Saturday saying she has ordered the police chief to crack down on speeding and dangerous driving along the popular thoroughfare.
“No loss of life on our streets is acceptable,” the mayor said. “My prayers go out to everyone involved in this reckless tragedy. You have my commitment that we will continue working around the clock to execute and prioritize projects in the city to create safer environments for all of our residents.”
In 2018, three teenagers racing cars struck and killed a woman and her 1-year-old daughter as they tried to cross the street. And in January, the driver of a pool supply truck who authorities say was drunk hit a 70-year-old man with such impact that he was thrown into the bay.
Fire near airport burns 3,500 rental cars
FORT MYERS — More than 3,500 rental cars were damaged or destroyed in a fire that burned near a Florida airport before being contained late Friday night.
The Fort Myers News-Press reports the cars were in a grassy area used as an overflow lot by car rental companies that service Southwest Florida International Airport. The vehicles weren’t occupied.
Witnesses said they heard multiple small explosions and flames leaping high into the air as the flames spread across the area. Another 3,850 vehicles were undamaged, according to airport spokeswoman Vicki Moreland.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
Baby alligator found along with drugs, guns in arrest
Florida authorities tracking a stolen car also discovered a little something unexpected — a baby alligator being kept as a pet.
Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma held a press conference Friday to announce details of the arrest made the day before. A deputy ran a license plate number and discovered a car was stolen.
The deputy trailed the car to a Lake Mary home and stopped a separate car that was attempting to leave the driveway. Deputies found guns, heroin and cocaine in the car, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Inside the house, investigators found the baby alligator along with more drugs and guns. The sheriff’s office posted photos on its Facebook page.
Four suspects were arrested.
Man shot dead by police after hostage standoff
HIALEAH — A man was shot dead by police who responded to a hostage standoff that involved his former partner and her 9-year-old son.
News outlets reported Sunday that the man shot and wounded two of the woman’s relatives Saturday night at her apartment in Hialeah. The man then barricaded himself inside with the woman and boy, while the two relatives escaped and were hospitalized.
A SWAT team responded and was met with gunfire from the man, with one of the officers wounded in the foot. Authorities say he will recover.
After a standoff lasting several hours, officials say the officers entered the residence to rescue the boy and shot the man fatally. The boy was unharmed. The man’s former partner was also found shot and wounded. She and her relatives were hospitalized Sunday in unknown condition.
The identities of those involved were not immediately released.