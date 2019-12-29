Tampa area woman killed when hit by deputy’s cruiser
MANGO — A Florida deputy’s cruiser hit a women as she stepped into the road, killing her, authorities said Saturday.
The woman stepped into the path of the deputy’s cruiser as he was heading to help another deputy with a traffic stop, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
The Tampa Bay Times reports Deputy Andrew Hagenberger has been employed by the sheriff’s office for two years and had no other crashes in his record with the department.
The woman hadn’t yet been positively identified by the medical examiner’s office.
Florida state lawmaker’s uncle fatally shot in yard
MIAMI — The uncle of a Florida state lawmaker was fatally shot while mowing his lawn the day before Christmas, authorities said.
Officers found Dennis McGhee, 57, dead with a chest wound in front of his home Tuesday morning, Miami-Dade police said. His nephew is Rep. Kionne McGhee, the top Democrat in the Florida House of Representatives.
Investigators weren’t immediately releasing a motive for the shooting, but McGhee told the Miami Herald that his uncle was struck by a stray bullet fired nearby.
“He was not the intended target,” McGhee said.
Officers had responded to the home after being alerted by a nearby Shotspotter, an electronic monitoring system that records gunfire in real time.
No arrests have been reported in the shooting.
Kionne McGhee was first elected to the Florida House in 2012. His district stretches from Florida City to Richmond Heights.
Chinese man charged with photographing Navy base in Florida
KEY WEST — A Chinese man was arrested Thursday while taking photos at a U.S. Navy base in the Florida Keys, authorities said.
Witnesses spotted Lyuyou Liao, 27, walking around a perimeter fence of the Naval Air Station in Key West and entering the military facility from the rocks along the water, according to a federal complaint. The witnesses warned Liao that he was trespassing in a restricted area, known as the Truman Annex, the Miami Herald reported.
When U.S. Military Police saw Liao snapping photos with his cellphone camera, they took the phone and called a federal agent, the complaint said. Liao was arrested and charged with entering Naval property for the purpose of photographing defense installations.
Liao told a Naval Criminal Investigative Service agent in broken English that he was trying to take photographs of the sunrise, according to the complaint affidavit. But the agent reported finding photographs of the Truman Annex on the camera.
Court records didn’t list an attorney for Liao.
Liao’s arrest comes a little more than a year after another Chinese national was charged with taking photos at the Naval Air Station in Key West. In September 2018, Key West police caught Zhao Qianli, 20, at the base. He told federal authorities that he was a music student and that he lost his way on the tourist trail, but investigators found photos on Qianli’s cellphone and digital camera of government buildings and a Defense Department antenna, according to court records.
Qianli was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty in February to one count of photographing defense installations.
Woman killed by car while standing by disabled car on I-95
BOYNTON BEACH — A woman standing beside her disabled car on Interstate 95 was struck and killed by a passing motorist on Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Dennis Bodee, 56, was driving south near Boynton Beach when his vehicle left the road and hit the disabled vehicle, Lt. Yenko Reyes said. The car then hit the 29-year-old West Palm Beach woman, sending her into the windshield of a car that had stopped on the shoulder of the interstate to help.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Bodee knew he had hit the woman. He kept driving for a short distance until other motorists flagged him down.
An investigation is continuing.
The woman’s name hasn’t been released.