Police: Teenage driver crashes stolen car into house
ST. PETERSBURG — An underage driver and passenger were taken to the hospital on Friday after the driver slammed into a house in a stolen car, police in St. Petersburg said.
Police were called around 5 a.m. Friday after the car hit the house. Investigators learned that the 14-year-old driver had stolen the car from a family friend before losing control of the vehicle and crashing.
Both teens were taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.
No one was home at the time of the crash. The house had some exterior damage, police said.
An investigation continues.
Man sentenced to death for killing doctor wife
FORT MYERS — A man was sentenced to death Friday for the 2015 killing of his wife, who was a well-known doctor in southwest Florida.
Mark Sievers, 51, read from a prepared statement in a final attempt to convince Lee County Judge Bruce Kyle to ignore a jury’s unanimous recommendation for Sievers’ execution.
“Although a jury found me guilty, I am innocent of all charges,” Sievers said. He referenced his love for his dead wife, Dr. Teresa Sievers, 46, and their two young daughters, the News-Press reported.
The judge addressed Mark Sievers’ claim of innocence.
“I judge people’s actions, not their souls,” Kyle said. “If I’m wrong, hopefully God will have mercy on our souls.”
Sievers was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last month. Besides the death penalty, Sievers also received 30 years for the conspiracy conviction.
Teresa Sievers was found dead at her Bonita Springs home from an apparent hammer attack in June 2015, authorities said.
Mark Sievers recruited two Missouri men, Curtis Wayne Wright Jr., 51, and and Jimmy Ray Rodgers, 29, to kill his wife, prosecutors said. Sievers and Wright had been childhood friends in Missouri.
Wright and Rodgers killed Teresa Sievers with hammers after she returned home alone from a family vacation, prosecutors said. Mark Sievers was still on vacation with the couple’s two daughters and his wife’s family when the slaying occurred.
Wright previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for a 25-year sentence. He testified at Rodgers’ October trial that the Sievers were having marriage problems and Mark Sievers feared losing his daughters. Rodgers was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
Prosecutors said Mark Sievers was also motivated in part by large life insurance policies on his wife.
First Florida panther death of 2020 reported
LABELLE — Wildlife officials have reported the first Florida panther death of 2020.
The 2-year-old female was found dead Thursday from an apparent vehicle strike just south of the Spirit-of-the-Wild Wildlife Management Area in Hendry County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
A total of 27 Florida panthers were reported killed in 2019, with 23 of those being from vehicle strikes.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
Woman dies after falling off highway overpass
ORLANDO — A woman who was standing by her vehicle Friday morning after getting into a crash on central Florida’s busiest highway fell off an overpass when another car hit her vehicle, authorities said.
The woman had gotten out of her vehicle after getting into the crash on Interstate 4 in downtown Orlando, Orlando police Sgt. David Baker said.
“It looks like the secondary car hit the back of her car, and then she either dove out of the way or got hit by her car,” Baker told The Orlando Sentinel.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.
Driver accidentally backs car into Florida hotel pool
WEST PALM BEACH — No one was injured when a driver accidentally drove into the pool at a Holiday Inn Express near West Palm Beach on Friday afternoon, police said.
The driver of the black Hyundai backed through a gate and crashed into the swimming pool. The driver and passenger were able to safely get out of the car, West Palm Beach police said in a tweet.
West Palm Beach police posted a video on Twitter of the car being pulled out of the water later Friday afternoon.
No other details were available about the crash.
Woman dies in fiery crash; passerby dies trying to help
OCALA — A Good Samaritan who stopped to help put out a fire following a fatal crash on Friday afternoon went into cardiac arrest and died a short time later. The woman who was driving the SUV that crashed also died, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Henry Danielson, 63, was driving a construction water truck when he saw Susan Scott’s vehicle crash and catch fire. He was trying to put the fire out when he collapsed and was taken to a hospital, troopers said.
Scott, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene near Ocala.
Mark Bernstein told the Ocala Star-Banner he saw the SUV driving erratically just before the crash. He said the vehicle then drove into a tree, which fell on top of the SUV.
Bernstein said he stopped and tried to open the door of the vehicle, but it was too hot from the flames.
Another person performed CPR on the truck driver until paramedics arrived.
The newspaper reported the woman’s dog also died in the crash.
Investigators are trying to determine whether a medical event caused Scott to crash.