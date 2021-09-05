Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal’
FORT LAUDERDALE — The former student accused of murdering 17 people at a Florida high school cannot be called derogatory terms such as “animal” or “that thing” by prosecutors or their witnesses at his upcoming trial, but calling the killings “a massacre” is legitimate, the judge has ruled.
Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said in a ruling released Friday that it’s impossible to create a complete list of words that jurors shouldn’t hear to describe Nikolas Cruz when he’s tried for the Feb. 14, 2018, killings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.
She sided with Cruz’s attorneys that calling him names like “animal” or “that thing” during testimony, as some victims’ parents have done in media interviews, would cross the line. But she said the defense request this week that Cruz only be called by his name or “the defendant” goes too far.
“Some words and terms the Defendant requests not to be used, such as ‘school shooter,’ ‘murderer,’ or ‘killer,’ in and of themselves are not derogatory,” Scherer wrote. “They are normal words that may be used to describe particular facts.”
She also said that the request by Cruz’s attorneys that the killings only be referred to as “the incident,” the “mass shooting” or “the tragedy” also goes too far, saying terms like “massacre” are legitimate and not derogatory or inflammatory.
Cruz, 22, has pleaded not guilty, but his attorneys have said he would plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty and have rejected the offer.
Universal’s Horror Nights open for screams after absence
ORLANDO — After a pandemic-related absence of almost two years, Universal Orlando Resort’s celebration of all things scary opened for screams on Friday.
Halloween Horror Nights kicked off at the Florida theme park resort for a 30th year of disturbing haunted houses, live entertainment and celebrations of pop-culture scares.
Each haunted house is a small, temporary attraction, elaborately designed and themed, built with studious attention to details and populated with “scare-actors” who chase but never touch the thousands of patrons passing through each night.
This year’s haunted houses are inspired by the movies, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Beetlejuice,” and “The Bride of Frankenstein.”
Store that inspired Lynyrd Skynyrd song demolished
JACKSONVILLE — A Florida store that inspired the famous Lynyrd Skynyrd lyrics “The Ballad of Curtis Loew” was demolished.
Jacksonville’s Woodcrest Grocery Building where Ronnie Van Zant allegedly met “the finest picker to ever play the blues,” was torn down last week. The abandoned store was a hangout for generations of kids.
The song, written by Van Zant and Allen Collins, tells the story of a young boy who collected bottles to raise money so the old man who hung out at the corner store could play his dobro. Curtis Loew was fictional, but the store was real.
It was known as Claude’s in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s and was right down the street from the house where Van Zant was raised, according to the Florida Times-Union.
Scott Hill, who grew up in the neighborhood, said fans started dropping by the site last week to grab cinder blocks souvenirs after hearing about the demolition.
Gene Odom, who wrote a book about the band and leads tours of Lynyrd Skynyrd landmarks for fans, said the building has been vacant for decades.
The building started collapsing during the demolition of nearby trailers and had to be taken down. A real estate group said a residential home will be built there.
Car crashes into home, killing 2
PALM HARBOR — A Tesla crashed into a Florida home Friday, killing two people and seriously injuring three others, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Officials said the car was reportedly not on autopilot when the 43-year-old driver sped through a stop sign, hit a curb that sent it airborne and later crashed into the home. A 69-year-old woman who resided at the Palm Harbor home was killed.
One of the vehicles passengers also died at the hospital, said FHP’s Sergeant Steve Gaskins.
The driver and two other passengers were seriously injured.