Universal Orlando seeks to reopen theme parks in early June
ORLANDO — Universal Orlando is aiming to reopen its theme parks in early June, a resort official said Thursday, more than two months after the company joined crosstown rivals Disney World and SeaWorld in closing their gates to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
Universal Orlando executive John Sprouls asked Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings for approval to open the company’s theme parks as early as June 5, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
Demings must sign off on Universal’s reopening plan before it heads to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his approval, the newspaper said.
Universal, Disney World and SeaWorld have been closed since mid-March in an effort to stop the virus’s spread.
During a tourism forum in Orlando with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday, SeaWorld’s interim CEO, Marc Swanson, said he also expected a reopening in June. Officials with Disney World haven’t said when they plan to reopen.
Both Disney and Universal in Orlando have reopened shopping complexes and restaurants in the past week, with several restrictions. All workers and visitors must wear masks, although Disney exempts children under age 3. Temperatures are checked at entrances to keep out anyone with a fever of 100.4 degrees (38 degrees Celsius) or higher and a limited number of people are admitted to allow social distancing.
Many of those same protocols will be implemented at the theme parks. Children’s play areas will remain closed and employees won’t be sharing wardrobes, Sprouls said.
Turtle nesting season off to strong start
ORLANDO — Florida’s turtle nesting season is off to a strong start, wildlife officials said.
The University of Central Florida’s Marine Turtle Research Group recently tagged 1,752 loggerhead turtle nests, 29 leatherback nests and three green turtle nests along the 13 miles of the National Wildlife Refuge in Brevard County, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
That represents a higher leatherback count than in a typical season, which continues through July, researchers said. It’s also the second earliest date UCF researchers have spotted a green turtle nest.
Along Indian River County’s beaches, Coastal Connections, counted 531 loggerhead nests and 37 leatherback nests as of May 15. They expect to see green turtle nests soon, researchers said.
Mild winter temperatures likely helped the sea turtles along in their migration to Florida’s beaches, researchers said.
Teacher sought castration not prison, gets 12 years
PENSACOLA — A former Florida high school teacher was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing students after the judge ignored his request to be castrated instead.
Mark Lua, 32, told Circuit Judge Thomas Dannheisser on Wednesday that he wanted to raise his daughter and would volunteer for castration if that would spare him a prison sentence, the Pensacola News Journal reported.
The former English teacher at Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola pleaded guilty last year to promoting a sexual performance by a child, unlawful sexual activity with minors and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with minors.
Prosecutors say he sexually assaulted an 18-year-old former student, had sex with an underage student and coerced another to send him a sexually explicit video.
“My actions were despicable,” Lua said. “I do believe that punishment is necessary, and I am requesting chemical castration not only as a punishment but as an act of solidarity to show how sorry I am for everything. If your honor is so inclined, I am even willing to undergo physical castration if that way I can stay home and raise my daughter.”
Judge Dannheisser ignored the request before issuing his sentence. Prosecutor Erin Ambrose told the judge Lua targeted vulnerable girls.
“He seemed to seek out girls that came from unstable or troubled homes,” Ambrose said. “He manipulated them, and he betrayed them because he was a teacher.”
New jobless claims stabilize week to week
ORLANDO — The number of Floridians who filed new unemployment claims last week remained almost unchanged from the previous week, suggesting some stabilization in job losses as Florida businesses have started reopening after being closed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, according to labor figures released Thursday.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported that Floridians filed 223,927 jobless claims last week, compared to 223,082 claims filed in the previous week. Only California and New York had more new claims filed last week.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has received more than 2 million claims seeking unemployment benefits from Floridians, though only 1.6 million claims have been verified. Just under 1 million jobless workers in Florida have been paid more than $2.6 billion in benefits.
Florida’s workforce before pandemic-related business closures stood at 10 million workers.
Nationwide, more than 2.4 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the running total to a staggering 38.6 million since business closures started in mid-March.