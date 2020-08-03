Florida police shoot, kill fugitive during firefight
MIAMI — Police in Florida shot and killed a man they described as a fugitive from North Carolina after an officer was also shot in his bulletproof vest.
The Miami Herald reported Saturday that the 56-year-old man had been wanted for shooting at police in North Carolina. Officials did not provide any details or the man's identity.
The Miami-Dade County police officer who was shot in his vest was not seriously injured. His name also was not immediately released.
Before the gunfight, officials say there were extensive negotiations to persuade the man to surrender, but he did not.
Typically the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates Miami-Dade police shootings.
Sheriff: Burger King worker shot, killed in waiting dispute
ORLANDO — Authorities in Florida say a Burger King worker was fatally shot after a dispute over a delay in a food order.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the shooter in a news release Sunday as 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes. Authorities said he is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The victim was identified as 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua Jr., who had only recently begun working at the restaurant.
The Orlando Sentinel reported that the Saturday night shooting followed a confrontation between Joshua and a woman over the length of time it took for a drive-through food order to be completed.
The woman was refunded her money, then left and returned with Rodriguez Tormes, authorities said. After a scuffle, deputies say Joshua was shot in the parking lot and later died at a hospital.
Jail records Sunday did not list an attorney for Rodriguez Tormes.