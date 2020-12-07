Woman, infant shot dead in Florida home
GAINESVILLE — A woman and a 3-month-old baby were found shot dead inside a Florida home and an armed suspect was arrested shortly afterward, officials said.
The Gainesville Police Department said on Saturday that 26-year-old Kevi Ellis surrendered to police officers when they arrived at the scene.
The woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, and the baby had one gunshot wound to the head. They were not identified, and it is not clear whether they had any relationship to the suspect. No motive was revealed.
Two other young children were found hiding under a bed, police said. Officials say a neighbor was also struck at, but not shot.
Ellis was charged with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide.
Truck kills 2 young siblings at Florida mini golf course
PANAMA CITY BEACH — A 4-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister died after they were hit by a truck as they played miniature golf at a Florida course, officials said Saturday.
The Panama City Beach police said in a news release that the driver, Scott Donaldson, veered from the road and ended up in the course, striking the two young siblings on Friday. The boy died at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park while his sister was taken to a hospital and died later.
Debbie Ward, a spokeswoman of Panama City Beach, said the family was visiting from Louisville, Kentucky. Charges were pending as the crash remains under investigation. Officials did not immediately release the victims’ names.
“This is a tragic event and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” Ward said in an emailed statement. “We have had grief counselors and clergy with the family since this happened.”
Found inside stranger’s minivan, Florida deputy is arrested
ORLANDO — Officials arrested a Florida deputy sheriff who was found inside the minivan of a woman he didn’t know, smelling of alcohol and with a baby pacifier and a face mask in his pocket.
The Orlando Sentinel reports the Orange County Deputy Cameron Turk, 32, was charged with burglary and petit theft. The woman called 911 reporting a man she didn’t recognize trying to get into her van, which was unlocked and parked in her driveway.
Deputies found the items in Turk’s pocket, which belonged to the woman and were together valued at about $5, according to the arrest affidavit. On the way to the jail, the man told deputies he was depressed and suicidal, prompting a mental health evaluation.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Turk was placed on unpaid leave pending the criminal investigation. Turk was hired at the sheriff’s office in 2014 and most recently worked in the agency’s Youth Services Division.
Body found in Florida was that of missing Massachusetts teen
MASHPEE — A body found in Florida last week has been confirmed as that of a missing Massachusetts teenager who authorities suspect was kidnapped by a 37-year-old man who was shot and killed by law enforcement, officials said Friday.
The Saint Lucie County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that the body found in a field off Interstate 95 in Fellsmere, Florida, is that of Jalajhia Finklea, 18, of Mashpee, according to a statement from Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.
The autopsy determined that Finklea’s death was caused by two gunshot wounds and that the death was a homicide, he said.
Luis Zaragoza, the man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Finklea, died in Crestview, Florida on Nov. 5 when a U.S. Marshals Service task force trying to take him into custody fired on him when he fired at them, authorities said.
Finklea, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, had been missing since Oct. 20. She was last seen getting into Zaragoza’s rental car, Quinn said.
“This is a terrible tragedy for the family and my heart goes out to them,” Quinn said in the statement. “This brutal crime was clearly committed by somebody with a depraved mind.”
Police: Man who says he was crime victim chases, shoots man
MIAMI — A man who says he was the victim of a burglary attempt chased a man down a South Florida street and shot and wounded him with an assault-style rifle as he begged for his life, authorities said.
Corthoris Jenkins, 28, was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, court documents showed Friday.
Jenkins told investigators he was playing video games when a man burst into his Miami-area apartment on Tuesday, the Miami Herald reported. Instead of calling 911, Jenkins grabbed the rifle and ran after the man, who fell to his knees in the street, a police detective said in court.
“He begins to what appears to be to beg for his life,” Miami-Dade Detective Iry Watson told a judge on Wednesday afternoon. “But the defendant takes the assault rifle and shoots him multiple times.”
Authorities said the man who was shot remained hospitalized Friday, and detectives have not yet been able to talk to him. There was no immediate report on his condition or the extent of his injuries.
Jenkins initially told investigators he “blacked out” and couldn’t remember anything about the shooting, a police report said.
At the court hearing, Jenkins spoke about the events before the judge. “I didn’t shoot him while he was on the ground,” he said, according to the Herald’s report. He added: “I’m the victim, ma’am.”
Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer shook her head and said, “You’re the victim of a potential burglary, but you can’t just go around shooting people,” the Herald reported.
Police found eight bullet casings on the ground at the scene, the police report said. Officers found Jenkins walking away, and he immediately gave up his gun, authorities said.
A lawyer for Jenkins wasn’t listed in court records.