Man dies after fight with deputies at Florida airport
FORT LAUDERDALE — A man died shortly after a confrontation with deputies at a Florida airport, officials said.
Kevon Todd, 29, was pronounced dead Thursday morning at a Fort Lauderdale hospital, according to a Broward County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport stopped Todd several hours earlier as he attempted to breach a security checkpoint, authorities said. He had been yelling at JetBlue staff members before he rushed the security area, officials said. Deputies said Todd had seemed irrational, but it wasn’t clear what caused the condition.
After a physical struggle, deputies detained Todd and brought him to the front of the terminal. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was evaluating Todd when he became unresponsive, the release said. Rescue workers began life-saving measures and transported Todd to the hospital, where he died.
The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.
Deputies involved in the struggle sustained minor injuries. Homicide detectives continue to investigate.
Sheriff suspends union head critical of coronavirus response
FORT LAUDERDALE — A Florida sheriff has suspended a union president who has been critical of the sheriff’s response to the new coronavirus.
Attorney Eric T. Schwartzreich confirmed Friday that his client Jeff Bell had been suspended with pay from the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Bell is the president of the 1,400-member Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association.
The animosity between Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and the union president grew Tuesday when Bell penned a column blasting Tony in the local newspaper, the South Florida Sun Sentinel. It came four days after the death of Deputy Shannon Bennett, 39, and after three dozen Broward deputies and other employees had tested positive for COVID-19. Bell accused the sheriff of not providing his deputies with sufficient protective equipment.
“Deputies across this country are falling ill and losing their lives all in the name of keeping us safe,” Schwartzreich said. “It was Jeff Bell’s job as union president to voice his concerns for their safety. He was suspended for doing his job.”
Tony has accused Bell of making false statements, having corrupt practices, exhibiting conduct that is unbecoming and not using proper discretion. A message seeking comment from the sheriff’s office wasn’t immediately returned.
Tony said during a Tuesday news conference that Bell was politicizing Bennett’s death and called Bell’s actions “dishonorable.” He said the department has issued more than 25,000 N95 masks, 45,000 surgical masks and 4,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to its deputies and others.
Broward is one of Florida’s hot spots for COVID-19, with more than 2,600 confirmed cases.
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Tony sheriff in January 2019, firing Scott Israel over the office’s failures during and after the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 14 students and three staff members dead.
Tony, a former sergeant with the Coral Springs Police Department, had quit in 2016 to start a company specializing in active shooter training, garnering him support from some Stoneman Douglas parents who lost children.
Before the current rift over protective equipment, Tony clashed with the union after he suspended and fired some deputies accused of excessive force.
Florida legislator Kristin Jacobs dies of cancer at 60
FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida state Rep. Kristin Jacobs, a Broward County Democrat who pushed environmental causes, died Saturday of colon cancer. She was 60.
She spent most of the recently completed legislative session working from her hospital bed, but she did return to Tallahassee last month for passage of a bill named in her honor banning the importation of shark fins to the state.
Before being elected to the state House in 2014 she served 16 years on the Coconut Creek Commission, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
“Never without a smile on her face, even as she battled cancer, we all know her to have been a tireless advocate for Florida’s environment, wildlife and families,” House Speaker Jose Oliva said Saturday in a statement.
“She served her constituents with honor, distinction and loyalty and will be remembered with great job by all who knew her.”