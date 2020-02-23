SUV crashes with newspaper delivery truck, killing 2
TAMPA — Two people have been killed and two others have been injured in a Saturday crash that involved a Florida newspaper delivery truck, authorities said.
An SUV crossed the center line on a two-way road and hit a Tampa Bay Times delivery truck approaching from the opposite direction head-on, said Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Steve Gaskins in a news release.
The newspaper employee, Petar Lakic, 61, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in serious condition.
Officials have not released the names of the driver and passengers of the Ford Escape that crashed against the delivery truck. The 17-year-old boy who was driving and a 17-year-old girl who was his passenger died in the crash. Another 19-year-old male passenger was airlifted to a hospital in Tampa.
The news release said that alcohol was not a factor. The driver and the passengers were not wearing seat belts.
Chinese man pleads guilty to photographing Florida Navy base
KEY WEST — A Chinese man has pleaded guitly to taking photographs of a U.S. Navy base in the Florida Keys.
The Miami Herald reports Lyuyou Liao, 27, appeared in U.S. District Court in Key West two months after he was arrested using a cellphone to take photos in a restricted area of the Naval Air Station known as the Truman Annex.
Liao was arrested and charged with entering Naval property for the purpose of photographing defense installations.
On Friday, Liao pleaded guilty to one count of photographing or sketching defense installations. He now faces up to one year in prison.
Liao’s arrest on Dec. 26 is similar to the cases of three other Chinese nationals who were also caught taking photos at the Key West base.
Two Chinese nationals were arrested in early January after they were told by a security officer they could not enter the property without military identification but still drove onto the station to take pictures of structures.
Another Chinese man pleaded guilty last year to illegally taking photographs at the same Florida Keys installation. Zhao Qianli, 20, was sentenced to a year in federal prison.
New law: HOAs can’t prohibit police vehicles
TALLAHASSEE — Homeowners associations in Florida are now explicitly prevented from banning marked law enforcement vehicles from parking in their neighborhoods.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday that protects law enforcement vehicles from HOA rules. The legislation ( SB 476) passed unanimously in the House and Senate earlier this month.
Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Palm Harbor, and Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, filed the bill last fall after a Clearwater police officer was told by her HOA that she could no longer park her assigned patrol vehicle in her driveway.
Associations can prohibit commercial vehicles from parking in driveways, though a 2005 opinion from the Florida Attorney General’s Office states that a law enforcement vehicle is not a commercial vehicle.
Prosecutor, public defender start bail fund for poor people
ORLANDO — One of Florida’s biggest court jurisdictions plans to start a fund to help low-income people charged with nonviolent offenses pay for bail.
The chief prosecutor and the public defender for metro Orlando’s court jurisdiction joined with a prominent law firm on Thursday to create the Community Bail Fund.
The Morgan & Morgan law firm has agreed to match the first $250,000 raised for the fund, according to a statement from the law firm.
“The cash bail system has created a structure where people of means are treated fairly and poor are unduly penalized for their circumstances.,” said State Attorney Aramis Ayala.
Public Defender Bob Wesley said his office will determine the most suitable candidates for the money.
In 2018, Aramis said her office would no longer request monetary bail bonds for defendants accused of low-level crimes. Her office also set up a unit to look at possible wrongful convictions. Ayala previously got into a legal fight with then-Gov. Rick Scott for her blanket refusal to seek the death penalty, and he took cases away from her. She has decided not to seek re-election.
Florida truck driver pleads guilty to 1980 Colorado killing
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Florida truck driver who was arrested after DNA tied him the killing of a Denver radio station intern nearly 40 years ago pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder.
James Curtis Clanton, 62, of Lake Butler, Florida, was arrested in December for the Jan. 16, 1980, slaying and sexual assault of Helene Pruszynski, 21. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 10.
Pruszynski was from Massachusetts and had only been working as an intern at KHOW-AM for two weeks when she was killed. She was found stabbed to death in a field in what is now the sprawling community of Highlands Ranch. Investigators believe she was abducted while walking from a bus stop after work to her aunt’s home in Englewood.
At the time of the slaying, Clanton was on parole in Arkansas after serving about four years in prison for rape. He had been released to live in the suburban Denver home of a former counselor who offered to help him.
According to court records, investigators preserved male DNA recovered from the scene, but no analysis was done immediately after the slaying. In 1998, a DNA profile was developed and uploaded to criminal database, but no potential suspects were identified then or over the years as more people were added to it.
Investigators turned to forensic genealogy in 2017 to try to find relatives who had uploaded their DNA profiles to online public databases such as Ancestry.com and GEDmatch.com.
Investigators uploaded the suspect’s DNA information to GEDmatch.com which led to the identification of several potential distant relatives. Two of the top matches later authorized investigators to access their family trees on Ancestry.com.
After eliminating several other relatives, investigators focused on Clanton, formerly known as Curtis Allen White, and went to Florida to monitor him and obtain a surreptitious DNA sample in late November. A beer mug he was seen drinking from at a bar had his DNA on it, according to court records.
District Attorney George Brauchler said Friday that because of the DNA link, “the resolution of a horrible sexual assault and murder in a desolate part of our county four decades ago ended within 15 minutes inside a courtroom this morning.”