Deputies: Teen kills brother, stabs father in Florida Keys
ISLAMORADA — A teenager in the Florida Keys killed his younger brother, stabbed his father and then ran in front of a truck after a daylong search for him, authorities said Friday.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the 17-year-old old boy was taken to a hospital in Miami with severe injuries Thursday evening. Authorities released his name, but The Associated Press does not generally identify juveniles who have been charged with a crime.
A neighbor called deputies Thursday morning after the teen’s 43-year-old father approached him, saying the boy had fatally stabbed his 14-year-old brother and then stabbed him multiple times, including in the neck.
Investigators weren’t sure what motivated the teen to attack his brother and father, the news release said.
The brother was pronounced dead at the scene, and the father was airlifted to a trauma center in Miami.
Online court records show that first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges initially were filed in circuit court against the teen. But a subsequent clerk’s affidavit said the filing was in error and the case should have been filed in juvenile court, which has strict confidentiality restrictions.
Disney World restaurant, entertainment complex to reopen
ORLANDO — Walt Disney World plans to reopen its restaurant and entertainment area later this month, though the theme parks and hotels will remain closed.
Disney Springs vice president Matt Simon posted Thursday on the official Disney Parks Blog that the area will reopen May 20 with enhanced safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Those measures include increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members.
“Following the guidance of government and health officials, a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this initial phase,” Simon said.
The post didn’t say which businesses would open first. Disney Springs is an outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment complex that covers about 120 acres (49 hectares) at the Walt Disney World Resort.
Walt Disney World closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Bad Company singer Brian Howe dies at 66
LAKE PLACID — Brian Howe, the former lead singer of the British rock band Bad Company, died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at his Florida home. He was 66.
Howe’s friend and manager, Paul Easton, confirmed the rocker’s passing in a statement.
“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of a loving father, friend and musical icon, Brian Howe,” Easton said.
Howe was found suffering from cardiac arrest at his Lake Placid home, according to the statement. Rescue workers were able to have a short conversation with him, but Howe slipped away and didn’t regain consciousness.
The Portsmouth, England, native began his U.S. career with Ted Nugent’s “Penetrator” album, which was released in 1984. Howe joined Bad Company in 1986 after the group’s original singer, Paul Rodgers, left.
The band’s second Howe-era album, 1988’s “Dangerous Age,” went gold with more than 500,000 sales. The 1990 album, “Holy Water,” attained Top 40 and platinum status by selling more than one million copies.
Howe left Bad Company in 1994 to pursue a solo career. He continued to tour with his band until earlier this year, when the coronavirus pandemic forced virtually all live performances to stop.
“I feel we are all put in this world for a reason,” Howe’s son Michael said in a statement. “The passion for music was my father’s, and I am so happy that his legacy will live on.”
22 threatened eastern indigo snakes released in Florida
TALLAHASSEE — Another 22 threatened eastern indigo snakes have been released in northern Florida, wildlife officials said.
The reptiles were set loose Friday at The Nature Conservancy’s Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve west of Tallahassee, the group said in a news release. It’s the fourth year in a 10-year effort to return the native, nonvenomous apex predator to the region. Similar releases were conducted the past three years.
“Today’s eastern indigo snakes release furthers the collaborative effort to bring this beautiful and important snake back to where it belongs in north Florida, and to secure its future here,” said Steve Coates, with The Nature Conservancy in Florida. “We continue to protect and restore the species and landscapes that are critical to supporting nature across our state.”
The snakes released this years were bred and hatched in 2018 by the Central Florida Zoo’s Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation. Previously released snakes have been observed in good health.
The eastern indigo snake is the longest snake native to North America, growing to over 8 feet long. Scientists say it serves a critical function in its environment, consuming a variety of small animals. The snakes were historically found in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, though their range is now more restricted.
Turtle transmitter continues to work a year after release
MARATHON — An adult loggerhead sea turtle, released off the Florida Keys a year ago, is still being tracked via satellite.
“Mr. T” was named by staff at the Turtle Hospital after he was admitted there in February 2019 for several surgeries to remove a fishhook. He was returned to the ocean May 7, 2019, fitted with a satellite tag that was epoxied to his shell by Mote Marine Laboratory staff to track migratory patterns of male loggerheads.
Since the release, the turtle has traveled more than 1,600 miles. He has spent time in the Atlantic Ocean off the Keys, but also swam in Gulf of Mexico waters off southwest Florida. Currently the marine reptile is off Key Largo.
Turtle Hospital Manager Bette Zirkelbach said Friday that its unusual for the small transmitter to remain on a sea turtle for so long and to keep working.
“Typically, they (transmitters) fall off in about four to six months, but because ‘Mr. T’ is an adult, his continued growth is very slow,” she said. “His shell does not shed as much as a younger turtle.”
Eventually, the transmitter will fall off the turtle, Zirkelbach said.