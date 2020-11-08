Florida’s scariest snowbird — a 2,000 lb great white shark
KEY LARGO — Florida got a visit from its scariest snowbird just in time for its winter tourist season — a 2,000-pound, 15-foot great white shark.
A research group has been tracking the female shark since 2019 off Nova Scotia, Canada. Scientists said the tracker pinged off Vero Beach, the Bahamas and Key Largo in the Florida Keys in recent days. In August, she was still enjoying the cool waters off Nova Scotia, according to the nonprofit Ocearch.
The shark appeared to be making a similar journey as two other large female great whites and might be pregnant. Scientists hope she could lead them to her birthing place, according to a Facebook post Ocearch which has been tracking the shark.
She is named Unama’ki, which means “Land of the fog” in Mi’kmaq, the indigenous people of Nova Scotia.
The Tampa Bay Times reports Unama’ki is one of the largest sharks Ocearch has tagged in the North Atlantic. The largest was a 16-foot female tagged in 2012.
New Mexico woman arrested in Florida in grandfather’s death
FORT SUMNER, N.M. — Authorities say a woman sought on suspicion of killing her grandfather in New Mexico has been arrested in Florida.
New Mexico State Police say Candy Jo Webb, 27, was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Jacksonville on a warrant for first degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of her grandfather A.J. Harden.
Harden’s remains were found Oct. 15 inside a tool chest at a property in Fort Sumner.
State Police agents believe Harden’s granddaughter gave him the drugs Xanax and Ambien, then after he died concealed his remains in the chest and drove them to the property where they were found.
Webb was booked into custody in Florida and is awaiting extradition to New Mexico.
Deputies remove alligator from school playground
OKEECHOBEE — A Florida school named after Everglades National Park experienced a taste of what the wetlands has to offer when a small alligator appeared on the school’s playground.
The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies found the alligator Wednesday at Everglades Elementary School, according to a department Facebook post.
The school’s mascot is an alligator clad in orange, which is a bit different from the 4-foot-6-inch (1.4-meter) alligator the deputies captured.
Deputies later released the gator in the Nubbin Slough River, but not before affectionately naming it “Everglades.”