Man charged in Florida church arson attack
OCALA — A man accused of setting a Florida church on fire was being held without bail Sunday on charges that include attempted second-degree murder and arson.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged Steven Shields, 23, on Saturday, hours after detectives say he plowed a minivan through the front door of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala, doused the foyer with gasoline and set it on fire, causing extensive damage.
Several people were inside preparing for Mass when the attack occurred early Saturday, but no one was hurt.
According to court documents, Shields told detectives he is mentally ill but had stopped taking his medication, the Ocala Star-Banner reported.
Shields told detectives what he did was “awesome,” and he smiled and laughed, the affidavit said. He told detectives he was “on a mission,” called himself “king” and that he has problems with the Catholic Church and referenced passages in the Bible’s Book of Revelations.
Services were being held Sunday in another part of the church.
The Marion County Public Defender’s Office was closed Sunday and not accepting phone messages.
Ocala is about 80 miles north of Orlando.
Fantasy Fest in Florida Keys canceled because of coronavirus
KEY WEST — The risk of coronavirus transmission has prompted organizers in the Florida Keys to cancel this year’s Fantasy Fest.
Key West’s annual masking and costuming festival had been scheduled for Oct. 16-25, but festival director Nadene Grossman Orr said Thursday that the 41st edition will not be staged.
The festival was developed in 1979 to bolster off-season business in the tourism-based economy. It grew to generate some $30 million in annual revenues for the Florida Keys island chain.
“Since there will not be a Fantasy Fest 2020, we are concerned about how the island’s workers will be affected,” Grossman Orr said.
About half of the Florida Keys workforce is employed in tourism-related jobs, Keys tourism officials said. The island chain reopened to visitors June 1 after being closed to nonresidents for some 10 weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Grossman Orr said that festival officials will work with other community-based organizations to raise donations and disperse them to those most in need in Key West.
Police: Dog at center of deadly Florida dispute euthanized
PORT ST. LUCIE — The dog at the center of a neighborhood dispute that left three people dead last Monday has been euthanized, police said.
The female mastiff named Roxy was surrendered to authorities in Port St. Lucie and euthanized on Wednesday, the Palm Beach Post reported.
The dog’s owner, Ronald Delserro, 82, is accused of fatally shooting Harper Hansman, 11, and her father, 55-year-old Guy Hansman, according to police. The dispute was apparently over tensions involving the dog.
Delserro, who lived next door to the Hansmans, died Monday after an exchange of gunfire with police and a St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy. A police officer was shot in the arm, and a bulletproof vest stopped a bullet to the chest.
On Tuesday, Sandra Delserro, 78, contacted animal control officials and said she wanted to surrender Roxy “as she was leaving town,” the Palm Beach Post reported.
She consented for the dog to be euthanized at a veterinary clinic Wednesday. Roxy’s body was taken to a cremation facility.