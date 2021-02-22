Florida doctor charged with hate crime against Hispanic man
MIAMI — A Florida anesthesiologist has been arrested and charged with a hate crime for assaulting a Hispanic man outside a supermarket, according to news outlets citing police reports.
The Miami Herald reports that Dr. Jennifer Susan Wright, 58, of Miami had become enraged after the man asked her in Spanish to keep her distance due to COVID-19 guidelines while waiting in line at a supermarket in Hialeah, a heavily Hispanic suburb of Miami.
Wright ignored him, so he repeated it in English. She responded by “mumbling bad words,” the newspaper said, citing an arrest report. Wright then walked up to him in the parking lot and — after he asked her to back up — she hurled racial and other insults at him.
The arrest report said Wright also proceeded “to stab the victim’s vehicle with her keys while saying he needed to go back to his country” and punched and kicked the man. Officials said the attack took place Jan. 20, when President Joe Biden took office.
Wright has been charged with criminal mischief, tampering with a victim and battery with prejudice, under the state’s hate crime law.
The doctor was arrested on Friday and later posted bond. Court records do not yet list a defense attorney. Several online listings show her affiliated with the Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Florida man shot dead in dispute at get-together
PORT ST. LUCIE — A man was killed and a woman was shot in the hand in a dispute at a small group get-together in Florida, officials said.
Port St. Lucie police spokesman Sgt. Keith Boham told The Treasure Coast Newspapers that two men and two women were socializing on the back patio of a home late Friday, drinking and playing an online gambling game, when an argument started.
One of the men fired a gun striking one of the women’s hands, Boham said. Then, the two men fought each other and one of them got shot in the chest and died at the scene.
Police said the other man originally fled the home on foot and evaded authorities for about 90 minutes. Helicopters assisted in the search, and officers found the man climibing a fence while trying to go back to his home.
The man was questioned by police and released afterward. Officers are still searching for the firearm.
Police have not revealed the identities of the people involved in the dispute.
Former mayor arrested on child pornography charges
TAMPA — A former mayor of a small Florida city has been arrested on child pornography possession and distribution charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said Kevin Hohn, 65, is a former mayor of Brooksville, a city north of Tampa.
Federal agents discovered more than 100 images of child pornography on his computer, including some that appeared to have been secretly taken in his home. The criminal complaint says that investigators identified his address as one that distributed child pornography images and a video.
On Friday, investigators conducted a search warrant in Hohn’s home and found more than 100 images depicting naked prepubescent and teenage girls. Some of these images appeared to have been secretly shot inside his home.
Before he was a city council member and mayor in 2014, Hohn was an Internal Revenue Service agent who investigated money laundering, public corruption and organized crime cases. A recent biography on a local newspaper says he later was a coach for an after-school golf program.
Hohn faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.