Report: Teen driver causes crash that kills 6 in Florida
DELRAY BEACH — A teenager who was driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol crashed into another vehicle at “a high rate of speed,” killing six people in Palm Beach County, officials said.
The 17-year-old driver suffered minor injuries in the crash late Thursday near Delray Beach, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s incident report.
The teenager, who is from nearby Wellington, was driving a 2019 BMW when he crashed into a Nissan Rogue carrying six people around 11 p.m.
The impact caused the Nissan flip over in the median and roll until it landed upside down, the report said.
Sheriff’s officials said five people in the Nissan died at the scene and the sixth died a short time later at a hospital.
The names of the victims have not been released.
An investigation is continuing.
Man crossing tracks killed by Florida passenger train
HOLLYWOOD — A man was fatally struck by a Brightline higher-speed train as he tried to cross the railroad tracks in Hollywood, officials said.
Thursday night’s crash marks at least the sixth death involving Brightline since it resumed operations late last year following a shutdown for much of the pandemic.
No additional details were immediately available about Thursday night’s death. Other recent deaths include a 68-year-old man and his sister who were struck by a train when the brother drove his SUV around a lowered crossing gate.
These deaths continue a trend that shows Brightline to have the worst fatality rate among the country’s approximately 800 railroads since it began test runs in mid-2017, according to an Associated Press analysis of Federal Railroad Administration data.
None of the 52 earlier deaths involving Brightline have been blamed on its equipment or crews. Investigations showed most victims were either suicidal, intoxicated, mentally ill or had gone around barriers at an intersection in an attempt to beat the trains, which travel up to 79 mph through densely populated areas between Miami and West Palm Beach.
Florida man guilty of using twin’s ID for veterans benefits
JACKSONVILLE — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to using his twin brother’s stolen identity to obtain tens of thousands of dollars in military veterans benefits.
Wayne Bowen, 64, of Jacksonville, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated identity theft in Jacksonville federal court, according to court records. He faces a mandatory two years in federal prison. He must also pay $63,773 in restitution as part of his plea agreement.
According to the plea agreement, Bowen used the name, Social Security card and military discharge papers of his estranged twin brother in 2014 to apply for federally subsidized housing benefits intended for indigent military veterans. The program was administered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Bowen admitted to federal agents that he had been using his brother’s identity for years, prosecutors said. Bowen had obtained a Florida identification card using his twin’s identity and had been arrested and convicted of felony offenses under his twin’s name. Bowen initially told the agents that he and his twin had served in and been honorably discharged from the U.S. Army but later admitted those were lies.
Based on Bowen’s fraudulent use of his brother’s identity, the VA provided him with $32,434 in medical services, HUD provided him with $18,905 in housing subsidies, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture funded $12,434 in nutritional benefits for him, officials said. Bowen’s twin, who lives in another state, confirmed that he didn’t apply for any of the benefits and that he never gave Bowen permission to use his name.
Florida Senate passes strawberry shortcake bill
TALLAHASSEE — People who want to pay tribute to Florida while finishing up a meal might have to order two desserts.
Florida already has a state pie — key lime — and the Senate on Thursday unanimously voted to make strawberry shortcake the official state dessert.
Republican Sen. Danny Burgess called his bill a “berry important piece of legislation.” Burgess represents Plant City, which is the heart of Florida’s strawberry industry.
The region has 10,000 acres of strawberry fields. In order to make the bill sweeter for the state’s dairy farmers, strawberry shortcake would have to be topped with Florida made whipped cream in order to qualify as the official dessert.
A House version of the bill has one more committee stop before being heard by the full chamber.