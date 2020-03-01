Man found mentally incompetent in bat killing of mother
JACKSONVILLE — A Florida man has been judged mentally incompetent to stand trial on charges of killing his 71-year-old mother with a baseball bat.
A judge ordered 40-year-old Jason Paul Wood of Jacksonville involuntarily committed to a state hospital after the ruling.
Wood is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Barbara Jean Wood, on Feb. 4 at her home. He is also charged with assaulting a female relative. He has pleaded not guilty.
The Florida Times-Union reports that police say Wood has medical disorders including schizophrenia.
Officers recovered a blood-stained metal baseball bat inside the home’s kitchen pantry, as well as a broken wooden walking cane within five feet of the mother’s body and a large pool of blood.
A review hearing on Wood’s competency to stand trial is set for Aug. 27.
Florida teen gets life in prison for rape of 2-year-old
BARTOW — A Florida teenager has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 rape of a 2-year-old girl.
A Polk County judge imposed the sentence Friday on 19-year-old Thomas James Johnson, who was 17 when the crime was committed. That meant Johnson did not face a mandatory life sentence after pleading guilty to sexual battery on a child, but the judge chose to sentence him as an adult.
The Lakeland Ledger reports that Johnson was arrested April 28, 2018, just hours after calling the girl’s father to say she had been hurt and he needed to come home. After the father called 911, Johnson told deputies a masked intruder dressed all in black came into the home while he was sleeping.
Johnson said he had chased the man from the house, then realized the child — one of three that had been left in his care that night — had been hurt.
But the investigation soon turned toward Johnson. A sheriff’s K-9 led to a bloody sheet that Johnson later admitted to hiding in the woods behind the house.
Johnson apologized to the girl’s family in court Friday.
Man gets life sentence for killing ex outside school
NAPLES — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend outside a school.
Jose Alfredo Avila Pena, 50, was sentenced Friday in Collier County court after pleading no contest to second-degree murder, according to court records.
The 28-year-old woman was walking through the parking lot of Lely High School in Naples in December when Pena shot her multiple times in the upper torso, prosecutors said. The woman had just left an adult education class at the school. Two people with the victim witnessed the shooting, officials said.
The victim immigrated from Cuba and lived with Pena for several months before their breakup, the Naples Daily News reported.
Rancher gets probation for letting cows starve
LABELLE — A Florida rancher convicted of letting cows starve to death over several months has been sentenced to five years of probation and 100 hours of community service.
Hendry County Judge James Sloan sentenced Robert David Starkweather, 52, on Friday, according to court records. He must also pay court costs and restitution. Starkweather was convicted in January of 12 counts of aggravated animal cruelty. The judge adjudicated him guilty on two of the counts while withholding adjudication on the others.
The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office agricultural crimes unit responded to a LaBelle pasture owned by Starkweather in March 2018 following reports of a downed cow, prosecutors said. Deputies reported finding 13 dead cows and 131 emaciated cows and calves. The animals were taken from the property.
Starkweather failed to provide adequate food, water, and medication to the animals, prosecutors said during the trial. He also ignored signs over a four-month period that the cows were in distress and suffering from malnutrition.
Man wounded during shootout with deputies
ORLANDO — An armed domestic abuse suspect was shot and wounded Friday during a confrontation with Florida deputies, authorities said.
Bryce Theygan Weir, 19, was hit in the leg while exchanging fire with two deputies, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference. The sheriff said Weir faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, attempted murder and kidnapping.
Weir had forced his girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to an Orlando-area convenience store, where she was able to get out of the vehicle and call 911, Mina said. Weir fled on foot, and responding deputies spotted him walking along the road.
When two deputies confronted Weir, the young man fired a handgun at them, Mina said. The deputies returned fire, hitting Weir once. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Weir was previously arrested in January after getting into a fight with his girlfriend and shooting two of her friends, Mina said. Both of those women survived, and Weir was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.
A telephone message left with Weir’s public defender wasn’t immediately returned.
Man fatally shot during police standoff
JACKSONVILLE — An armed man was fatally shot during a police standoff in Florida, authorities said.
Officers responded to an Arlington Manor home Thursday after a woman reported that her former husband had forced his way inside and fired a gun, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief T.K. Waters said during a news conference.
The woman was able to get outside to safety, but the man remained in the house and threatened to kill himself, officials said. SWAT officers showed up about an hour after the initial call.
The man eventually exited the house and began waving the gun, Waters said. The man ran back into the house momentarily before coming back out and pointing the gun at an officer, police said. The officer fired one round and the man died at the scene, Waters said.
Search in old missing woman case yields no new clues
GAINESVILLE — The search of a tract of land has yielded no new clues in the case of a University of Florida student who disappeared while on a walk in 1989, sheriff’s officials said.
Investigators searched a pine stand on a tract of commercial timberland after getting a tip corroborating earlier information that a man and woman were seen along the road at the time Tiffany Sessions disappeared.
The descriptions matched Sessions and now-dead convicted rapist Paul Rowles, Alachua Sheriff Sadie Darnell said Thursday during a news conference.
Sessions’ remains have never been found.
“If someone held onto information for a variety of reasons... please bring that forward. You never know how one piece of information can complete the puzzle,” Darnell said.
Sessions was 20 years old when she went out on a walk Feb. 9, 1989. She was wearing a distinctive Rolex watch, which could be key evidence if it’s ever found, The Gainesville Sun reported.
An exhaustive search followed. Her father, Patrick Sessions, was a South Florida developer who enlisted the help of Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino and future Gov. Jeb Bush to get publicity for the case.
In 2014, authorities searched another location in Alachua County, near where the remains of Santa Fe College student Elizabeth Foster were found in 1992. DNA later linked Rowles to Foster’s death, the newspaper reported.
Rowles died in state prison in 2013. Authorities dubbed him Sessions’ killer after the 2014 search.
Rowles was convicted of killing Linda Fida of Miami in 1972. He was sentenced to life in prison but was paroled in 1985 and moved to Gainesville, the Sun reported. In 1994, Rowles was sentenced to 19 years for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenager from Clearwater.
Kevin Allen, who is a cold case detective for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, said Rowles was interviewed before he died about Sessions and Foster, but became extremely hostile.