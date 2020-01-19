Florida high court sides with governor on felon voter rights
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court sided with Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday in a legal dispute over restoring voting rights to felons with unpaid fines — one of many clashes over the ballot box in a state that will play a crucial role in this year’s presidential election. The court’s advisory opinion — requested by the Republican governor last year — has no immediate legal consequence, but could influence federal judges weighing legal wranglings over the voter-approved measure known as Amendment 4.
At the time Amendment 4 was ratified overwhelmingly by voters in November 2018, proponents said it would give voting rights back to about 1.4 million felons who have completed their prison terms.
In its advisory opinion, the court said only felons who have fully completed their sentences can regain access to the ballot box. And the court agreed with the governor and legislative Republicans that this means all outstanding legal financial obligations, which it referred to as LFOs, must have been satisfied.
“The answer to the Governor’s question largely turns on whether ‘all terms of sentence’ encompasses all obligations or only durational periods,” the court wrote. “We conclude that the phrase, when read and understood in context, plainly refers to obligations and includes ‘all’ — not some — LFOs imposed in conjunction with an adjudication of guilt.”
Florida ex-mayor gets 4+ years in prison for charity fraud
PENSACOLA — The former mayor of a Florida city has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for defrauding a United Way charity while he ran the organization.
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe said in a news release Friday that ex-Milton mayor Guyland Thompson pleaded guilty in May to 20 counts of wire fraud and three counts of tax evasion stemming from his embezzlement of funds from United Way of Santa Rosa County.
Thompson was the charity’s executive director. Keefe said Thompson embezzled over $650,000 from the United Way between 2011 and 2018. United Way of Santa Rosa County was forced to close because of the fraud.
Thompson also was ordered by a Pensacola federal judge to forfeit nearly $222,000 seized from his bank accounts and pay an additional money judgment of over $430,000. A restitution amount will be decided later.
No jail time for distracted driver who killed 2 cyclists
FORT LAUDERDALE — A Florida woman who ran her car into a group of bicyclists in 2018, killing two people, will avoid jail time.
Nicole Vanderweit, 34, pleaded no contest this week to careless driving in Broward County court, the Sun Sentinel reported. In addition to having her license suspended for six months, she must pay court costs, attend a four-hour driving improvement class and serve 120 hours of community service.
“It’s like the lives didn’t even matter,” said Danny Rodriguez, the son of one of the bicyclists who died. “There was no justice.”
Vanderweit’s car struck a group of riders from the Cycling Family Broward club on a Davie street in November 2018, authorities said. Denise Marsh died about an hour after the crash, and Carlos Rodriguez died later after undergoing surgery at a Fort Lauderdale hospital. Five others were injured.
Data from the airbag shows she was driving 66 mph at impact. The posted speed limit was 55 mph.
Prosecutors said her carelessness didn’t rise to the level of a criminal charge of vehicular homicide. To charge her with a crime, they’d have to prove reckless driving, where the driver shows a “willful or wanton disregard for safety.”
Construction worker dies after concrete wall collapse
HAINES CITY — A Florida construction worker died shortly after a concrete wall collapsed and fell on him Friday morning, authorities said.
Martin Loera, 49, was critically injured at the site for a new retail center in Haines City, police said on Twitter. Responding officers began life-saving procedures before rescue workers took him to a Lakeland hospital.
Loera was pronounced dead shortly after noon, police said.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators responded to the scene within hours of the collapse, officials said.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the wall to come down.
Bondi joins Trump’s impeachment defense team
President Donald Trump has assembled a made-for-TV legal team for his Senate trial that includes household names like Ken Starr, the prosecutor whose investigation two decades ago resulted in the impeachment of Bill Clinton. Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz said he will deliver constitutional arguments meant to shield Trump from allegations that he abused his power.
Among the big names was Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida and a longtime Trump supporter, Bondi joined the White House communications team late last year on a temporary basis to help shape the administration’s defense strategy. After stepping down from her Florida position in January, she worked as a lobbyist for Ballard Partners, representing clients including General Motors, the commissioner of Major League Baseball and a Christian anti-human-trafficking advocacy group.
She also registered as a foreign agent for the government of Qatar and as a lobbyist for a Kuwaiti firm, according to Justice Department foreign agent filings and congressional lobbying documents.
Still, the lead roles for Trump’s defense will be played by White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, who also represented Trump during special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.