Florida boy drowns while swimming in ocean with grandfather
ORMOND BEACH — A 7-year-old boy drowned while swimming with his grandfather in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
The man and two children went into the water near Ormond Beach about 1 p.m. Saturday, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said in a news release.
A beachgoer heard the child’s grandmother standing on the beach yelling for help and called Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Authorities pulled the unresponsive boy from the water and began CPR, a news release said.
The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release said. The grandfather and a 16-year-old girl were treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. A third grandchild, who is 11-year-old, was on the beach at the time.
The grandmother was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Dad in killings at family home near Disney: ‘I wasn’t there’
KISSIMMEE — A Connecticut physical therapist charged with killing his wife and three children at their Florida home told his sister in a phone call from jail that he couldn’t have stopped his family from being slain — because he wasn’t around.
“I couldn’t stop this because I wasn’t there,” Anthony Todt told his sister Chrissy Caplet in recordings of one of two phone calls obtained by The Day of New London, Connecticut.
Authorities allege that Todt, who worked in Connecticut and spent weekends with his family in Florida, killed his wife and three children, as well as the family dog. The decomposing bodies were discovered Jan. 13, a Monday, in the family’s home in Celebration, a planned community near Walt Disney World and developed with a Utopia-like vision by the Walt Disney Co.
Todt, 45, claimed in a June 19 letter to his father obtained by the Orlando Sentinel that his wife, Megan, had drugged the children and then stabbed and suffocated them. Todt wrote that his wife then drank a bottle of Benadryl and stabbed herself in the abdomen.
Defense attorneys have not spoken publicly about Todt’s claim that his wife was the real killer. Orange-Osceola public defender Robert Wesley said Sunday that he had no comment.
Prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty for Todt, who has been indicted on four counts of first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.