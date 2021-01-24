Sheriff, report: Naked man stole, crashed police car
A naked Florida man stole what news footage showed to be a marked police vehicle and crashed it in a wooded area, officials said.
Joshua Shenker, 22, was arrested after Thursday’s crash on charges including theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, depriving an officer of means of communication or protection and resisting an officer without violence, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report.
Officers responded to reports of a naked man running along Interstate 10 in western Jacksonville shortly before noon Thursday. Shenker was lying in the the roadway when an officer stopped on the opposite side of the route, the report said. Shenker then ran across the highway lanes toward the officer, officials said.
The redacted report didn’t say how Shenker stole the vehicle. Authorities confirmed only that a vehicle belonging to the City of Jacksonville was stolen. First Coast News footage of the scene showed the crashed vehicle to be a marked patrol car.
According to the police report, about $10,000 worth of damage was done to the vehicle.
Officers noticed Shenker had road rash after the crash and he was taken to a hospital to be checked out, authorities said.
Shenker was being held on $4,011 bail. Jail records didn’t list an attorney for him.
Key West wants to ban people from feeding roaming chickens
KEY WEST — Feral chickens run free in Key West, just one of those things that keep the Southernmost City charmingly weird.
But what’s delightful here and there becomes a nuisance when they’re everywhere. With the population getting out of hand, city commissioners are taking action — not by hunting down the fixings for a massive tailgate party, but by going after their human enablers.
They’re making it illegal to feed the free-roaming birds.
An ordinance unanimously approved on a first reading Wednesday said the Florida city’s feral chickens can “carry and spread diseases, destroy property, and cause copious amounts of fecal deposits on public property.”
People who feed them would be punished with fines of $250 per day for a first violation and $500 per day for repeat offenders under the ordinance, which now awaits a second vote, the Miami Herald reported.
These chickens are fat, with little trouble finding meals. Tourists feed them popcorn or french fries, and some locals buy huge bags of bird feed for them.
“The fowl have a feast,” said City Commissioner Clayton Lopez, who sponsored the measure. “They can pick and choose better than we can what they eat off their plate.”
Patricia Eables, an assistant Monroe County attorney, said her neighbor feeds them several times a day, resulting in droppings on the stairs, handrails, cars and other surfaces, the Herald reported.
“We have done everything we can as neighbors to try to get her to stop doing it,” Eables said. “We started reaching out to code and learned there was no ordinance.”
Charles Malta said his street has been invaded by chickens.
“The population has literally exploded,” Malta said. “They’re being fed and when you ask anybody to stop it’s like you’re asking them for their first-born. It’s a heated thing on both sides.”
The city’s wild chickens don’t need help finding food, Tom Sweets, executive director of the Key West Wildlife Center, told the newspaper. The island is a bug-rich environment for them.
“Nothing is worse for the chickens than feeding them,” Sweets said. “I’ve never seen a skinny chicken in Key West unless it’s sick or injured. There’s really not a need. They’re quite capable of taking care of themselves.”
FBI arrests north Florida man in Jan. 6 US Capitol siege
JACKSONVILLE — The FBI has arrested a north Florida man on two federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol.
Court records released Thursday show Bradley Weeks, of Macclenny, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Macclenny is located west of Jacksonville.
An FBI statement said that several people tipped agents about video Weeks had posted on his Facebook page about his participation in the Capitol insurrection. In one, he turned the camera to show his face while at the Capitol and detailed what he had done.
“We’ve had to break things to get through, but we’ve gotten through. We’ve gotten through, and we are going to take back the Capitol!” the FBI quotes Weeks as saying. “We are taking back our country. This is our 1776!”
Weeks also gave an interview about the siege to a local newspaper, the Baker County Press. The paper on Jan. 14 posted a screenshot of Weeks under the headline, “Local man involved in Capitol siege,” the FBI said.
At least eight other people from Florida have been charged in the Capitol takeover, according to the Justice Department.