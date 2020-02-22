Sheriff: Man fatally shot himself while playing with gun
BROOKSVILLE — A man who was waiting for a haircut fatally shot himself on Thursday while playing with a gun, sheriff’s deputies said.
The man sat down on a bucket outside his bedroom door while he waited for another man to cut his hair. He started playing with a handgun, which discharged, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was already dead when sheriff’s deputies arrived, sheriff’s officials said.
Sheriff’s officials called the death a “horrible accident” based on statements from witnesses, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the name of the man, or what kind of weapon was involved.
Teacher washed out student’s mouth with hand sanitizer
WEST PALM BEACH — A Florida middle school teacher has been suspended after school district officials found she used hand sanitizer to wash out the mouth of a student who was talking too loud in her class.
Palm Beach County school board on Wednesday approved a 10-day suspension without pay for Guyette Duhart, the Palm Beach Post reported. She remains on an alternative assignment as she appeals the suspension.
The student told administrators at Polo Park Middle School in Wellington that Duhart told him he needed to have his mouth washed out with soap on Oct. 14, the newspaper reported.
Six students told Palm Beach County school district officials that the teacher grabbed a bottle of hand sanitizer and pumped it into the student’s mouth, an investigative report said.
Duhart admitted to school investigators that she put the hand sanitizer near the student’s mouth but said that he grabbed the bottle and pumped it into his own mouth, the newspaper reported.
The report said the student spit on the floor and left the classroom.
Sheriff: Customs agent kills 3 family members, then himself
ORLANDO — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent killed three family members, including two juveniles, and then himself at his Florida home, authorities said Thursday night.
Deputies responded to a neighborhood east of Orlando on Thursday afternoon after the agent’s co-workers expressed concern about him, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference. Deputies learned the family members hadn’t been seen since last week, so they entered the home and found the four bodies, he said.
Investigators weren’t immediately identifying the victims or the agent, who worked at the Orlando International Airport. Mina said the dead included a woman in her 30s, a middle-school-age boy and a high-school-age boy. Officials didn’t immediately say how the victims were related to the agent.
Prosecutor, public defender start bail fund for poor people
ORLANDO — One of Florida’s biggest court jurisdictions plans to start a fund to help low-income people charged with nonviolent offenses pay for bail.
The chief prosecutor and the public defender for metro Orlando’s court jurisdiction joined with a prominent law firm on Thursday to create the Community Bail Fund.
The Morgan & Morgan law firm has agreed to match the first $250,000 raised for the fund, according to a statement from the law firm.
“The cash bail system has created a structure where people of means are treated fairly and poor are unduly penalized for their circumstances.,” said State Attorney Aramis Ayala.
Public Defender Bob Wesley said his office will determine the most suitable candidates for the money.
In 2018, Aramis said her office would no longer request monetary bail bonds for defendants accused of low-level crimes. Her office also set up a unit to look at possible wrongful convictions. Ayala previously got into a legal fight with then-Gov. Rick Scott for her blanket refusal to seek the death penalty, and he took cases away from her. She has decided not to seek re-election.
Florida truck driver pleads guilty to 1980 Colorado killing
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Florida truck driver who was arrested after DNA tied him the killing of a Denver radio station intern nearly 40 years ago pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder.
James Curtis Clanton, 62, of Lake Butler, Florida, was arrested in December for the Jan. 16, 1980, slaying and sexual assault of Helene Pruszynski, 21. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 10.
Pruszynski was from Massachusetts and had only been working as an intern at KHOW-AM for two weeks when she was killed. She was found stabbed to death in a field in what is now the sprawling community of Highlands Ranch. Investigators believe she was abducted while walking from a bus stop after work to her aunt’s home in Englewood.
At the time of the slaying, Clanton was on parole in Arkansas after serving about four years in prison for rape. He had been released to live in the suburban Denver home of a former counselor who offered to help him.
According to court records, investigators preserved male DNA recovered from the scene, but no analysis was done immediately after the slaying. In 1998, a DNA profile was developed and uploaded to criminal database, but no potential suspects were identified then or over the years as more people were added to it.
Investigators turned to forensic genealogy in 2017 to try to find relatives who had uploaded their DNA profiles to online public databases such as Ancestry.com and GEDmatch.com.
Investigators uploaded the suspect’s DNA information to GEDmatch.com which led to the identification of several potential distant relatives. Two of the top matches later authorized investigators to access their family trees on Ancestry.com.
After eliminating several other relatives, investigators focused on Clanton, formerly known as Curtis Allen White, and went to Florida to monitor him and obtain a surreptitious DNA sample in late November. A beer mug he was seen drinking from at a bar had his DNA on it, according to court records.
District Attorney George Brauchler said Friday that because of the DNA link, “the resolution of a horrible sexual assault and murder in a desolate part of our county four decades ago ended within 15 minutes inside a courtroom this morning.”