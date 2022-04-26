Boy, man killed after stopping on side of I-95 in Florida
JACKSONVILLE (AP) — A 9-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man were fatally struck by a sports utility vehicle that veered into them as they stood beside their parked truck on the side of Interstate 95 near Jacksonville, officials said.
The crash happened before daylight Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The truck had stopped along I-95 because the boy felt sick, family members told Action News Jax.
The child and man were pronounced dead at a hospital. Troopers said a 36-year-old woman inside the parked truck was not injured.
Troopers said the 24-year-old woman who hit them was not injured.
An investigation is continuing.
Stuck in Florida wetlands, woman is rescued by helicopter
FORT MYERS (AP)— Authorities say they were able to rescue a woman by helicopter after she was stuck in the vast marshland of a Florida state park.
Various agencies were deployed to the 11,000-acre Estero Bay Preserve State Park on the Gulf Coast south of Fort Myers.
The Iona McGregor Fire District says the woman was out hiking with her husband Friday, but the man had gotten tired and had decided to return while she kept going and got lost.
After hours of searching, the woman was found in one of the deepest, marshiest areas of the preserve. She was overall well but had to be taken out by helicopter and to be checked at a local hospital.
State authorities caution that the trails along coastal marshes in the preserve are rugged and seasonally flooded.
Video records deputy’s rescue of toddler from apartment fire
ORLANDO (AP)— A sheriff’s deputy in Florida climbed up a balcony and plucked a 1-year-old girl to safety from a third-story apartment that had caught fire, the dramatic rescue captured on the deputy’s body-worn camera.
Deputy William Puzynski climbed to the second-floor balcony early Saturday and asked the mother to hand off the baby in diapers as flames shot from the apartment one floor above. He then brought the baby down before the mother and grandmother were subsequently rescued by firefighters.
The video posted online captures Puzynski telling the woman “hand me the baby, hand me the baby. We are coming,” as he goes up and balances himself on the railing before she extends the crying baby to him. “Please, come get me,” she pleads afterward.
Firefighters using a ladder brought the mother and grandmother down from the third-floor apartment safely. They also evacuated other residents while responding to the fire at an apartment building in Orlando.
The Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire caused extensive damage with 24 units impacted.
The camera that recorded the infant’s rescue was attached to Puzynski’s vest, which he had taken off before climbing up the building.