Inmate COVID-19 cases increase
TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s prison system has had a significant increase in recent days in inmates testing positive for COVID-19, with the overall total approaching 17,000 inmates since the pandemic started, according to numbers posted Monday on the state Department of Corrections website.
The numbers showed an additional 246 inmates had tested positive since a Friday count and that an additional 324 inmates tested positive during the past week, according to the department.
In all, 16,944 inmates have tested positive.
At least part of the recent increase came at Walton Correctional Institution, where 315 inmates were reported to have tested positive as of Monday. Department reports last week showed that hundreds of inmate test results were pending at the Northwest Florida prison.
Since the pandemic began, at least 180 inmate deaths have been linked to COVID-19.
The department also reported Monday that 3,540 corrections workers have tested positive, an increase of eight from a Friday count.
Storm forces rescheduling Board of Ed meeting
TALLAHASSEE — A State Board of Education meeting planned for Tuesday in Miami has been rescheduled because of Tropical Storm Eta. The meeting is now slated to be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 18 at Tallahassee Community College, according to the Florida Department of Education website.
Among the topics is expected to be a presentation about what is described as a “rigor gap.” That presentation comes after the Council of 100, an influential group of business leaders, released a study pointing to a “rigor gap” between grades that high-school students receive and their ability to pass end-of-course exams in Algebra 1 and 10th-grade English language arts, according to a board agenda item.
Judge backs teacher firing over TikTok posts
TALLAHASSEE — An administrative law judge has backed a decision by the Lake County superintendent of schools to fire a teacher who posted what the judge described as “lewd and offensive material” on the TikTok social-media network.
Judge Robert Telfer III on Friday issued a 26-page order recommending that the Lake County School Board terminate the employment of Todd Erdman, who was a faculty member at Umatilla Middle School.
Lake County Superintendent Diane Kornegay in October 2019 informed Erdman that she planned to recommend termination to the school board after an investigation of numerous TikTok videos that included Erdman making sexually explicit comments, according to Telfer’s ruling. Erdman appealed Kornegay’s decision to the state Division of Administrative Hearings and said, in part, that he had set his TikTok account to “private” so that videos would not be shared and that someone had stolen his cell phone. But Telfair concluded that Erdman’s “explanation is not credible” and that he violated a series of rules.
“Further, the TikTok videos … ultimately made their way into the public sphere, and students, parents, and school district personnel viewed and became aware of them,” the judge wrote.