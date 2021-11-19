SEBRING — Prosecutors want to throw out psychiatric testimony given by a professional they believe has “the same degree held by every pharmacist practicing at CVS, Walgreens or Publix.”
The motion, filed by prosecutors trying Phillip Markland Jr. for first degree murder, is the latest motion in one of the longest homicide cases in the county’s recent history.
Markland faces life in prison for allegedly shooting his uncle to death in 2014, more than seven years ago. Both sides, however, seem to be nearing a trial date not long after the new year.
Markland’s mental health before, during and after the killing has taken up the majority of the motions and arguments in the case.
Defense attorneys argue that at the moment Markland fired into his uncle’s head in front of family, the “defendant suffered from mental infirmity, disease, or defect, to whit: bipolar disorder, moderate to severe with mood congruent features.”
The case was ‘No Billed” while he underwent court-ordered care; the case was reopened when he got better. Experts for both sides have come and gone over the years.
To back its contention, the defense deposed several experts in 2016, including Daniel Buffington, PharmD, MBA. When answering lawyers’ questions, Buffington used phrases such as “more likely than not experiencing psychiatric symptoms related to a bipolar manic episode or other neuropsychiatric manifestation” when describing what he believed to be Markland’s mental health status at the time of the shooting.
On April 26, 2021, the defense filed a notice of intent to rely on defense of insanity.
While prosecutors agree that Buffington’s expertise would be valuable if describing a patient’s drug therapy, his education and training did not rise to the level of psychiatric expertise.
“Dr. Buffington’s testimony should be limited to the field of pharmacy,” the Nov. 15 motion, signed by Highlands County State’s Attorney John Kromholz, states.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada will hear the motion in early December.