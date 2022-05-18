LAKE PLACID — State road crews will begin work on the intersection of U.S. 27 and State Road 70 next month, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The work includes widening U.S. 27 as it approaches State Road 70 and the creation of turn lanes on S.R. 70 on both sides of U.S. 27.
The $8.2 million project will include:
- Reconstruction of the intersection approaches and the intersection interior
- Installation of new signage and pavement markers
- Installation of new signal lights
- New light poles and illumination
According to Corinne Burgess, community outreach manager with the Florida Department of Transportation, work will start June 22 and take about a year. During construction there will be daytime and nighttime lane closures on U.S. 27 and SR 70 near the intersection.
The DOT has been improving U.S. 27 and other state roads in Highlands County for more than a year. They have been widening and resurfacing from U.S. 98 south to Cloverleaf Road, just ¾ of a mile north of the Lake Placid line.
On May 22, state road crews will improve the intersection and turn lane at Lakeview Road in Lake Placid. That’s the intersection where the Holiday Inn Express and Raceway gas station butt up against U.S. 27.
The FDOT will also improve the U.S. 27 intersection with Lake Mirror Drive.
For more information on any of the FDOT projects, contact Burgess at 863-225-0422.