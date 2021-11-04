Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 79F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.