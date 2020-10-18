Health experts have been warning against “COVID fatigue” for several months now. But many people don’t appear to have gotten the message, as Florida is on an uptick, with the 4,044 new cases on the Saturday morning report from the Florida Department of Health the highest seen since Aug. 21.
There were more than 7,643 new cases listed on Aug. 31, but 3,870 of those were a one-time “data dump,” so the actual number of new cases for the day was 3,773.
The more socially active 15 to 24 age group saw the highest number of new cases, with 891 new cases, while the 25 to 34 age group had the second highest increase with 704 new cases. There were 567 cases in those 65 and over.
The positivity rate for new cases was 5.21%, which is just slightly higher than the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization for reopening, but it was the third time in four days the positivity rate has been above the 5% barrier.
There have been 752,481 cases overall and a cumulative positivity rate of 13.18%
Of those cases, 63,212 have been in those under the age of 18. The overall positivity rate in juveniles is 12.6%.
There were 87 new resident deaths, bringing the total to 15,830 resident deaths. One additional non-resident death brought that total to 201.
There were 15 new cases in Highlands County, which brings the total to 2,431. There was one new death to bring the total to 102.
Five of the new cases in the county were in the 75 to 84 group, with three new cases in the 45 to 54 age bracket. The median age for new cases was 67.
The positivity rate for new cases was 6.20%. After briefly getting the rolling average below 5%, the county is moving the wrong direction, as 10 of the last 14 days have yielded positivity rates above 5% and four days have seen double-digit positive rates in new cases.
DeSoto County had seven new cases, which equals the five previous days combined, and there have now been 1,620 cases and 28 deaths in the county.
Glades County saw no new cases on 17 tests to remain at 587 cases. More than half of those (301) are related to a correctional facility.
Hardee County had a six-case increase to climb to 1,524 cases. The county has seen some ugly positivity rates, with nine of the last 14 days in double-digits.
Okeechobee County had an increase of three cases out of 166 tests and has seen 1,663 cases.
As usual, Miami-Dade County had the largest increase in the state, with 544 cases, followed by Broward County at 389 and Hillsborough County, with 269 new cases. Orange County added 257 cases, Pinellas saw 241 new cases and Palm Beach County had an increase of 205.
Duval County added 143 cases, with Polk County right behind with 142 new cases and Lee County saw an increase of 129 cases. Manatee County had an increase of 120 cases and Alachua added 100 new cases.
Nationally, there were more than 70,000 new cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. The United States passed the 8 million mark overnight and has now seen 8,069,856 cases and there have been 218,766 deaths.
Globally, the case mark is approaching 40 million, as there have been 39.46 million cases and 1.1 million deaths. The United States has seen more cases than any county, with India having the second-most, approximately 750,000 behind the U.S. Brazil has seen the second-highest number of deaths, with more than 150,000.