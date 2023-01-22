There was finally some good news on the COVID-19 front, as the Florida Department of Health reported 21,949 new cases for the seven-day period of Jan. 13-19. That makes two straight weeks in which FDOH has shown a decrease in numbers.
With many governmental agencies closed Monday for Martin Luther King Day, the next two weeks will be key in determining if the increase in cases for November and December is starting to wane.
Highlands County reported 79 new cases for the week, bringing the county’s total to 30,201. The county’s positivity rate of 12.3% was a little lower than the 13.7% reported by the state.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 791 COVID deaths, which is an increase of 10 from last week. With the reporting lag in deaths taking weeks, if not months in some cases, it’s unclear when the deaths actually occurred. The county is still the sixth worst in the state in terms of death per capita.
The. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 2,624 hospitalized on Saturday, which is a decrease of more than 600 from last week. There were 302 patients in ICU, which is a decrease of 21 from a week ago.
There were 17,797 vaccinations given in the state for the week, including 11,274 booster shots. There were 4,176 people who received a first shot.
The state has seen a total of 7.4 million cases and had 84,927 deaths.
One reason for a bit of optimism that numbers may be starting to fall is the U.S. report, where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing 332,212 new cases for Jan. 12-18, ending a run of six consecutive weeks with at least 400,000 new cases.
While cases have dropped the last few weeks, the death count remains high, with CDC reporting 3,953 deaths for the seven-day period.
The U.S. has seen a total 101.8 million cases and 1.1 million deaths.
Globally, there have been a total of 668.7 million cases and 6.74 million deaths, with 12 million cases and 59,053 deaths occurring in the last 28 days, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.