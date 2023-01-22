There was finally some good news on the COVID-19 front, as the Florida Department of Health reported 21,949 new cases for the seven-day period of Jan. 13-19. That makes two straight weeks in which FDOH has shown a decrease in numbers.

With many governmental agencies closed Monday for Martin Luther King Day, the next two weeks will be key in determining if the increase in cases for November and December is starting to wane.

Recommended for you