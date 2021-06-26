The Florida Department of Health released its weekly COVID-19 report on Friday and the numbers show a swing in the wrong direction. FDOH reported the state with 11,873 new resident cases for the seven-day period of June 18-24, an increase of 1,361 from the 10,512 new cases reported last week. Non-resident cases are no longer counted by FDOH.
The state’s positivity rate increased from 3.3% to 3.8%, breaking a nine-week run that saw a lower positivity rate than was seen the previous week.
The state reported 44 new deaths, although the total deaths of 37,712 is 217 higher than the cumulative total of 37,555 that was reported last Friday. This is typically due to previous deaths just now being classified as COVID-19 deaths.
Highlands County saw an increase of 35 cases for the seven-day stretch, which brings the total to 8,776 resident cases. The county’s positivity rate was 3.9%, which is higher than the 3.0% seen last week and the 2.6% of the preceding week. The county had added 26 new cases in each of the last two weeks, so a slight increase in new cases.
There were 346 vaccines given in the county, continuing a downward trend that has seen Highlands County see a decrease in vaccines each of the last three weeks. There were 406 vaccines given the previous week.
Miami-Dade saw the most new cases in the past week, with 2,231, but had a positivity rate of 2.8%. Broward County was the only other county in the state with more than 1,000 new cases at 1,187.
The state also saw fewer vaccines given, as there were 281,042 given in the state, well down from the 373,438 that were reported last week and the 413,880 that were reported on June 11.
The state shows 57% of Florida residents 12 and older vaccinated, with the seniors making up the highest percentages of those who have received shots. Those 65 and over have seen 83% vaccinated, while the 60 to 64 age group has seen 63% of the people receive vaccinations. The 12 to 19 age group has seen 28% receive vaccinations.
Florida’s vaccination trends mirror those found in the United States, as the numbers have been steadily declining.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 178.49 million people in the U.S. to have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is 53.8% of the population and 65.8% of the U.S. adult population. There have been 151,615,554 people declared fully vaccinated, which means they have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The U.S. has averaged 816,831 vaccine doses per day over the past week. At the current rate it will take an additional six months to reach the targeted goal of vaccinating 75% of the population.
Globally, there have been 2.8 billion doses given and countries are averaging roughly 42.6 million doses per day. The 2.8 billion doses is enough to fully vaccinate 18.3% of the world population.
Johns Hopkins University is reporting the U.S. with a total of 33,597,426 cases and 603,442 deaths.
Globally, there have been 180,156,623 cases and 3.90 million deaths.