Florida’s COVID-19 numbers continue to drop, with the state reporting 28,791 new cases for the week of Sept. 2-8, according to the Friday night update provided by the Florida Department of Health. It was the eighth straight week of declining numbers. Florida’s positivity rate of 12.4% is the lowest since May.

The state has now seen a total of 7.066 million cases. With 813 deaths over the past two weeks, the state has now seen a total of 80,386 COVID deaths.

