Florida’s COVID-19 numbers continue to drop, with the state reporting 28,791 new cases for the week of Sept. 2-8, according to the Friday night update provided by the Florida Department of Health. It was the eighth straight week of declining numbers. Florida’s positivity rate of 12.4% is the lowest since May.
The state has now seen a total of 7.066 million cases. With 813 deaths over the past two weeks, the state has now seen a total of 80,386 COVID deaths.
Vaccinations were down significantly in the state, with 10,808 doses given. Of those, 4,231 were people receiving their first dose.
Highlands County saw 145 new cases for the week, which comes on the heels of 195 new cases the previous week. The county has seen a total of 28,858 cases.
Highlands County did see another seven deaths for the week, according to the New York Times. The county has had a total of 743 COVID-19 deaths. Vaccinations remain low in the county with a total of 11 given during the past week and there have been 65,340 people vaccinated in all.
The county did fare slightly worse than the other counties in the Heartland, with DeSoto County showing 30 new cases and Hardee County seeing 25. Glades County saw six new cases, while Okeechobee County had 47. Polk County saw 1,006 new cases but had a lower positivity rate and fewer cases per 100,000 people than Highlands County.
The state’s numbers are mirroring what’s being seen in the United States, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting the U.S. with a seven-day average of 67,400 new cases per day. That’s the first time the U.S. has had fewer than 70,000 cases a day since May 5, 2022.
CDC is showing the U.S. with an average of 318 deaths per day, which is comparable with numbers seen in June. The U.S. has seen a total of 94.9 million cases and 1.04 million deaths.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing Florida with 2,791 hospitalized on Saturday, which is a reduction of 207 from last week. There were 296 ICU cases, which is a reduction of 15 from a week ago.
Bloomberg is reporting the U.S. with an average of 24,332 vaccinations given per day over the past week, which is a significant decrease from the 62,077 given per day the previous week, although the Labor Day holiday is likely playing a role in the reduction. A total of 611 million doses have been given in the United States.
Globally, vaccines were down to 8.29 million daily, which is consistent with last week’s numbers, according to Bloomberg. A total of 12.6 billion doses have been given.
There have been 608.1 million cases and 6.51 million deaths globally, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, with 18.7 million cases and 60,306 deaths occurring in the last four weeks.