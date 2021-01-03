SEBRING — Two days after Florida set the highest single-day record for new infections of COVID-19, the state saw an even more grim high.
The state measured 21,015 new cases on New Year’s Eve, followed by a dramatic drop to 9,752 new cases on New Year’s Day, for a two-day total of 30,767 for the holiday weekend.
The previous record of 17,192 was set Wednesday.
Florida’s new total cases, as of Saturday’s report, was 1,354,833, comprised of 1,331,059 residents and 23,774 non-residents. Non-residents accounted for 987 of the new Florida cases.
On New Year’s Eve, Florida also joined California and Colorado as the third state in the U.S. to have a confirmed case of the more contagious strain of COVID-19 called “B.1.1.7” that was first detected in the United Kingdom. As of Saturday, it had been found in the U.K., three states in the U.S. and 31 other countries.
Highlands County, fortunately, saw a slight reduction in the single-day numbers of new COVID-19 cases, but they didn’t drop dramatically on the New Year’s Eve/Day numbers. Friday’s and Saturday’s reported new cases were 51 and 44, respectively.
Highlands County also had two more deaths, again, over the New Year’s holiday, bringing the total now to 206 attributed to COVID-19.
The state had 220 new deaths, for a new total of 22,210. Reports from the Florida Department of Health do not specify if any of those patients had pre-existing conditions or any comorbidities prior to infection, as precluded under the Health Insurance Privacy and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996.
As of Saturday, deaths among infected Highlands County residents were highest among white non-Hispanics, 123, followed by 21 among non-Hispanic African Americans and then 17 among those whose ethnicity was not known. The next highest number was 14, a tie between both white and non-white Hispanics.
The largest demographic among Florida residents who died from the disease is 10,743 among white, non-Hispanic residents, followed by 4,194 among white Hispanics and 3,486 among non-Hispanic African Americans.
Of 284,888 COVID-19 tests administered statewide in the two-day period — 188,580 on Thursday and 96,308 on Friday — 254,121 tested negative: 167,565 on Thursday and 86,556 on Friday, for positivity rates of 11.14% and 10.13% respectively.
The Health Department reports that, thus far, 764 people in Highlands County have received the vaccine.
The COVID-19 Trends page run by www.arcgis.com lists all of Florida, including Highlands County, as “epidemic.” Locally, there are 794 active cases — 481 new cases confirmed in the past 14 days — with 756 cases per 100,000 people, based on the 2019 estimated population of 105,069.
The Health Department reported 438 hospitalizations as of Saturday. Out of 29 adult ICU beds, Highlands County had 19 filled and 10 open, according to the Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA), for a capacity of 34.48%. The county has no pediatric ICU beds.
Saturday’s number of local cases included 501 in long-term care facilities and 77 in correctional facilities. Florida had 65,244 in long-term care facilities and 27,390 in correctional facilities.
The United States saw a record 3,903 deaths on Wednesday, which went up another 3,744 on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center at coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html. As of Saturday, the nation had seen 348,942 total deaths from the virus.
The number of U.S. cases, which surpassed 20 million on Thursday, was at 20,252,964 on Saturday. The COVID-19 Tracing Project at covidtracking.com/data, showed 125,057 hospitalizations on Saturday, down slightly from Thursday, with 23,253 in intensive care units (ICU) and 7,994 on ventilators.
California led the nation Saturday with the highest number of new daily cases for the previous seven days: 91.9 per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID Date Tracker at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker. Florida, with 46.5 new cases per 100,000, ranked 29th on the list, which also included the metropolitan area of New York City (24th) as separate from the state of New York (eighth).
According to Johns Hopkins University, the global number of cases stands at 84.41 million, with 1,833,188 deaths.