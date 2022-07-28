SEBRING — Sheriff Paul Blackman said he may be able to reduce his budget and increase deputies’ salaries this year.
He said Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted to see starting salaries for deputies come up to $45,000. The best Blackman can do with his budget is $40,000, but he may be getting help from the state.
Blackman said House Bill 5001, the state budget for 2022-23, has designated 29 counties as fiscally constrained — Highlands County being one — and eligible for help with deputies’ salaries.
Blackman said the bill allocates $945,000 to Highlands to help get all deputies started at $45,000. It will also help loosen “compression” on scheduled pay increases, Blackman said, which are based on a lower starting salary.
At last week’s budget workshop, Blackman told David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, that he’d be able to take $945,000 out of salaries and move it into grants and funding, with the plan to taper that off over three years.
Blackman also said that the Sheriff’s Office will still need approximately $133,000 in capital funds to get servers back up after the Memorial Day weekend cyberattack. He believes he may be able to hold his budget increase, previously at 9.75% for the coming fiscal year, to a 5.7% hike.
Clerk of Courts and County Comptroller Jerome Kaszubowski has his department set at a 3.61% increase to $4.59 million. Nitz has estimated a 5% increase for Highlands County Tax Collector Eric T. Zwayer, whose budget has not been submitted, but is estimated at $2.07 million for 2022-23.
Highlands County Property Appraiser Raymond McIntyre’s budget has a 7.46% increase to $3.56 million. Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy has a 16.82% increase to $1.43 million this year, in part because of requirements to beef up security measures on voting under Senate Bill 90.
With SB 90, her office has had to put observation equipment in the tabulation room.
“We’ve had to have staff there to man the ‘secure ballot intake stations,’ formerly known as ‘secure drop boxes,’” Healy said. “It is an important job to uphold and make every vote count, and do it in a manner in which people will feel that it is secure and that it is transparent.”
As with every year, the county is providing $110,000 to each municipality for recreation, and is providing funding to other outside agencies. The Avon Park Main Street Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) will receive $191,746 in the coming year. The Avon Park Expanded CRA will get $161,614. The Avon Park Southside Main CRA will get $85,436 and the Avon Park Southside Expanded CRA will get $51,404. The Avon Park Airport will get $21,445.
The Sebring CRA will receive $439,545, the Sebring Expanded CRA will receive $217,324 and the Sebring Regional Airport CRA will receive $424,016. Lake Placid’s CRA will receive $105,966.
NU-HOPE Elder Care Services Inc. will receive $46,886 in the coming year and other non-profit agencies in general will receive $30,000.
The Highlands County Health Unit will get $256,535. Historic Preservation will receive $4,230. The Soil and Water Conservation Commission will receive $11,000.
The Transportation Disadvantaged Program will receive $198,430.
Debbie Slade, executive director, and Brad Stoll, fiscal director, with NU-HOPE told commissioners they are doing almost 8,000 home-delivered meals a month and it’s still climbing. Slade said their clients have been hampered by increased food and gasoline costs. Stall said they are hoping to return to having a sit-down Thanksgiving dinner for their clients this year, for the first time since the pandemic started.
“Isolation causes depression and that causes more problems,” Stoll said. “We’re looking at more activities to keep them from getting in that slump.”
Larry Williams, CEO of the Peace River Center now for 12 weeks, thanked the county for its support of the Peace River Center, especially the domestic violence shelter. He said the agency has also expanded its community mobile response.