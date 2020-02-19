Communities would have no right to control short-term vacation rentals if two bills moving forward in the state Legislature are passed. Florida cities are among the groups fighting the bills with resolutions and protests against another Tallahassee attack on home rule.
“The regulation of short-term vacation rentals is a local zoning issue,” argued Melissa Reichart, Punta Gorda communications manager in a recent Sun story.
We agree. The ramifications would be horrible.
The two bills — SB 1128 and HB 1011 — would take away communities’ ability to regulate short-term rentals and give that authority to the state. The new bills would pre-empt any local laws already on the books.
Fallout from such action could mean increased traffic, a quick turnover of guests in houses normally associated with quiet neighborhoods, potential for parties that would be unregulated and parking issues. Benefactors would be vacation rental giants like Airbnb, HomeAway and VRBO.
The Florida League of Cities is fighting the legislation. Its first vice president, Orlando City Commissioner Tony Ortiz, recently made his argument in an Orlando Sentinel guest op-ed piece.
Ortiz used the city of Sedona, Arizona as an example of what could happen to beachfront towns and quaint cities in Florida’s interior if these bills pass.
Ortiz wrote that similar legislation in Arizona resulted in commercial investors swarming into the state to buy up housing and convert it into short-term rentals. He argued the result was devastating to towns’ quality of life.
Sendona, according to Ortiz, has seen 30% of its housing turn into short-term rentals. And, about 70% of those rentals are owned by people who do not live in Arizona.
We can imagine that on top of turning cities into tourist-dominated populations, the impact of this move toward short-term rentals could further devastate the affordable housing market. Florida already has a severe shortage of apartments, condos and homes that blue-collar workers can afford to rent or buy. Take away 20 to 30% of what is available and the rents and prices would sky rocket.
That is a problem highlighted by the consequences of Arizona’s legislation. The CEO of the Sedona Chamber of Commerce said the limited supply of housing that is “affordable” is drying up. The law, she said, is hurting any chance Sedona had of turning things around while killing the city’s opportunities to manage “visitor capacity” and “balance tourism and quality of life for our residents.”
In larger towns like Phoenix, whole apartment buildings are being sold and turned into virtual hotels.
And, as we alluded to earlier, a side effect of the plethora of vacation rentals increase the number of party houses that allow people to come in, celebrate and congregate and destroy what previously were neighborhoods where children once played.
We agree with the Florida League of Cities that this legislation is not only unneeded, but would be detrimental to Floridians’ quality of life and young families and workers seeking to start a life in their first home — or any residence that is affordable.
Don’t vote for SB 1128 or HB 1011.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.