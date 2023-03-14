SEBRING — There is no agreement to keep SunTrust Bank Midtown Branch shooter Zephen Xaver off death row if he pleads guilty, Tenth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brian Haas said Monday.
Jane Allie McNeill, Xaver’s lawyer, notified the court Friday afternoon that Xaver wanted to plead guilty in the murders of Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Debra Cook, Ana Piñon-Williams and Cynthia Watson. Xaver executed them in the bank on Jan. 23, 2018.
Defendants sometimes plead guilty in exchange for a lesser sentence, but that is not true in this case, Haas said.
“The State is seeking the death penalty in this case,” Haas told the Highlands News-Sun Monday. “There has never been an offer (of life in prison for Xaver) from the State.”
The plea change is an unexpected move by the 10th Judicial Circuit Public Defender’s Office, which last month asked for another year to prepare for a jury trial. It also followed a slew of defense motions Thursday in preparation for a future trial.
However, McNeill hinted during an April 2022 pretrial hearing that she would accept a plea deal from prosecutors. During that hearing, assistant State Attorney Paul A. Wallace accused McNeill of delaying the trial by deposing minor players in the investigation. Wallace, who has sent at least nine Florida defendants to death row, asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to set deadlines to avoid further delay to the start of trial.
That’s when McNeill suggested taking the death penalty off the table.
“Your honor, we could have this whole matter resolved very quickly with five life sentences,” she said matter-of-factly.
Estrada quickly batted the comment away.
“Ms. McNeill, I don’t think we need to talk about that right now, within 10 days you will schedule those depositions.”
Xaver’s change of plea is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday in front of Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden.