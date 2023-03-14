SNS-suntrust012322a.jpg

Earlier this year, the Truist headquarters building in Charlotte, North Carolina was illuminated in orange to pay tribute to the five victims of the SunTrust Bank Midtown Branch shooting in Sebring on Jan. 23, 2019.

 COURTESY/TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORTATION

SEBRING — There is no agreement to keep SunTrust Bank Midtown Branch shooter Zephen Xaver off death row if he pleads guilty, Tenth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brian Haas said Monday.

Jane Allie McNeill, Xaver’s lawyer, notified the court Friday afternoon that Xaver wanted to plead guilty in the murders of Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Debra Cook, Ana Piñon-Williams and Cynthia Watson. Xaver executed them in the bank on Jan. 23, 2018.

