It’s hard to imagine that a COVID variant no one heard of until November would be a household word within a month. Omicron has replaced delta as the main variant in the United States and the numbers are reflecting the surge.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers released for Dec. 24 showed a record-breaking 32,850 new cases in Florida. The previous record was the day before with 31,758 cases. Before that, you would have to go back to Aug. 26, 2021 when the state saw 27,688 new cases of COVID for the old record.
Across Florida hospitalizations, COVID admissions are increasing a bit with 2,406 on Monday, up from 1,913 on Thursday. There were 325 ICU beds filled on Monday compared to 291 on Thursday.
“While we continue to see a nominal increase in patients, the number is still down from a peak of about 650 during the delta surge in August,” states an AdventHealth West Division Thursday press release.
“Our system remains prepared for an increase in hospitalizations as we have in previous months and we continue to urge the community to get vaccinated, including a third dose booster shot to limit the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19,” hospital officials stated.
The CDC stated “a national surge in the coming weeks” in cases from omicron could happen as soon as January 2022 or as late as April 2022.
Florida’s cases have been on a roller coaster of highs and lows. For instance, the week starting Oct. 15 there were 15,292 cases; the week starting Nov. 19, there were 9,639 cases; there were 29,519 the week starting Dec. 10 and there were 125,201 the week beginning Dec. 17, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Reports can be sketchy during holidays as some states do not report or report late and some vaccine and testing sites can be closed. For the week of Dec. 17-23, Highlands County had 140 new cases — a significant increase from the 50 in the week ending Dec. 16. The county’s positivity rate nearly doubled from the previous report at 6.8% for the week of Dec. 23, from 3.7% the previous week.
In the week of Dec. 17-23, there were 431 people vaccinated in the county. In the state, 111,990 were vaccinated for the week ending Dec. 23. Positivity rate for the same period is 13.8% throughout Florida.
According to John Hopkins University, there have been 33,172,989 vaccines given in the U.S. with 13,541,346 people fully vaccinated or 64.79% of those eligible.
Over the past week, several cruise ships have had outbreaks of COVID with omicron being the variant blamed. Universal Studios has reinstated its mask policy and tests have been hard to find in some areas.
In Highlands County, free tests and vaccines are available at the Health Department Highlands County at 7205 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. They will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Rapid antigen and PCR testing is done Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vaccine locations and appointments can be found at floridahealthcovid19.gov.