Florida took a big step backward in its battle with COVID-19, as the Florida Department of Health reported 45,604 new resident cases with its weekly Friday report, which is nearly double the 23,697 new cases of infection from a week ago. The state’s positivity rate climbed once again to 11.5%, which is more than double the 5% rate recommended by the World Health Organization before reopening completely.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows Florida with a seven-day average of 6,104 cases per day. On June 15, the state’s seven-day average was 1,543 new cases per day.
White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday that Florida is accounting for roughly 20% of all new cases in the country.
The state reported 59 new deaths for the seven-day period of July 9-15. The new total of 38,388 resident deaths is 231 more than the cumulative total of 38,157 that was reported a week ago. The difference in the two numbers is due to the lag time in classifying a death as a COVID-19 death, which can take weeks to months in some cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Florida with a seven-day average of 553 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day; those numbers have not been seen since March. The previous week there were 359.3 new admissions per day.
Highland County wasn’t immune to the uptick in new cases either. The county saw 113 new cases and a positivity rate of 12.4%. The previous week there were 67 new cases of coronavirus and a positivity rate of 8.6%. Highlands County has now seen a total of 9,000 cases.
The state’s vaccine numbers continue to drop, as the majority of people who wanted to be vaccinated have already been so. The state administered 224,326 doses during the week, which was the fifth straight week for declining vaccines.
There were 291 people vaccinated in Highlands County during the week, which is a slight increase compared to the 257 from a week ago. The county has had a total of 49,048 people vaccinated, which is 46.66% of the county’s population and 52% of the population age 12 and over.
The rest of the Heartland also saw increases in COVID cases, with DeSoto County having 27 new cases after having 14 the previous week, while Glades County had 10 new cases after reporting three last week. Hardee County climbed from 45 new cases to 80 new cases and a 25.8% positivity rate and Okeechobee County had 60 new cases after seeing 30 new cases a week ago. Polk County more than doubled its new cases, reporting 1,424 after seeing 687 last week.
Nationally, vaccinations did increase slightly. The seven-day average for vaccines climbed to 519,678, which is 12,000 higher than was reported a week ago. There have been a total of 337 million doses given in the country and 55.9% of the population has received at least one dose.
The CDC reported the nation had a seven-day average of 26,306 new cases per day, which is a 69.3% increase from a week ago.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has seen a total of 34.05 million cases and had 608,828 deaths.
Globally, there have been 189.7 million cases and 4.08 million deaths.