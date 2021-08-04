State's first female Elks president visits Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — The first female president of the Florida State Elks Association, Inc. (FSEA) delivered a policy speech at Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 Saturday evening, said Crystel McCullough, the exalted ruler of the Lake Placid Lodge.
FSEA President Suzi Simonelli, who oversees all the Elks Lodges in Florida, introduced the new FSEA officers for 2021-2022 and discussed the path forward for Elks Lodges, which are renowned for their local programs for feeding the hungry and other causes.
“She talked about how teamwork will make Elkdom shine, about bringing in more members and how we can help more children, veterans, and other members of our community,” McCullough said.
McCullough, who introduced the speakers during the dinner program, said the Lake Placid Lodge has more than 500 members.
“Our goal is to get younger people into the lodge,” she said. “We sponsor scholarships and things like that and some of that to me is getting younger people involved in doing activities that they like to do.”
During her visit, Simonelli toured the murals in downtown Lake Placid Saturday morning and the Lake Placid Elks Lodge at 200 CR 621 in Lake Placid before the dinner.
”She really enjoyed the murals, and made the suggestion that everyone needs to get out and see them,” she said.
After touring the murals, the group had lunch at Tabby’s Bar & Grill at 800 U.S. 27 South in Lake Placid. Other Elks leaders accompanied Simonelli and McCullough on the tour of Lake Placid. The lodge belongs to the Southwest Central Florida District, so Brian Burns, the district leader; Sharon Hammersla, the district’s deputy director, and Gordon Ellery Jr., the district vice president, also attended the dinner.
The exalted rulers of the Southwest Central Florida District lodges also attended the dinner. They included Ricky Mercer of Arcadia #1524; James McCleary of Brandon #2383; Roy Kirsch of East Polk #2882; John Mathison of Lakeland #1291; Josh Guarino of Plant City #1727, and Wainetta Homes of Sebring Elks #1529.
Simonelli was born in Waterville, Maine, and graduated from Thomas College in 1986 with a degree in retail management. She became an Elk in 2002, under the sponsorship of her mother. She has served as an exalted ruler three times, as district vice president in 2012-2013, and district deputy grand exalted ruler in 2013-2014.
Her husband, Joey, accompanied her to Lake Placid . He is known as “First Gentleman” in the Elks hierarchy. He is a 24-year member of the Stuart-Jenson Lodge.
The Sebring Elks Lodge #1259 held a dinner for Simonelli at its lodge at 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. on Friday evening.
The FSEA, formed in 1904, is a voluntary association of Elks Lodges in the state. The organization sponsors scholarships, camps, and other enrichment activities in Florida, including the Florida Elks Youth Camp in Lake Okeechobee.
Lake Placid and other lodges support 30 child services programs, including free physical therapy, speech therapy, and other medical care, as well as scholarship programs. The Lake Placid group works with the local police department to provide child safety seating for local residents.
For more information, contact McCullough at 863-464-1343.