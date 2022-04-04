Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 80F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.