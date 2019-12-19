TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody, chair of the Statewide Task Force on Opioid Abuse, met Tuesday in Miami for the third time. The meeting, held at Miami Dade College, focused on the recovery process and innovative programs to promote and sustain long-term recovery for Floridians struggling with opioid use disorder.
Moody said, “Today we heard from medical professionals, recovery specialists and a woman who struggled for years to overcome a powerful drug addiction, about how we can better serve those struggling with opioid use disorder. By focusing on recovery and innovating the ways we help those struggling with addiction, we can change lives, heal families and reduce the death and destruction caused by the national opioid crisis in Florida.”
The recovery-themed meeting highlighted barriers to recovery, support systems for patients, medication assisted treatment and effective peer recovery strategies. Task Force members heard from Jacksonville Fire Chief Mark Rowely about an innovative program reducing repeat opioid overdoses in Duval County. Project Save Lives, a partnership between Jacksonville Fire and Rescue and local hospitals, has proven successful in reducing successive trips to the emergency room for survivors of opioid overdoses. More than 70% of patients treated at a partnering hospital have enrolled in the program that provides additional engagement and follow-up treatment.
The task force members also received an update from the Treatment and Recovery Subcommittee, heard from Florida Blue Insurance about the company’s addiction prevention program and listened to a presentation from an individual thriving in long-term recovery.
The task force is charged with developing a statewide strategy to identify best practices to combat the opioid epidemic through education, law enforcement efforts, treatment, prevention and recovery. The task force will then present its findings to Governor Ron DeSantis, Senate President Bill Galvano and House Speaker Jose Oliva.
DeSantis issued an executive order earlier this year creating the task force and naming Moody chair.
Moody launched a new statewide resource ahead of the first meeting of the task force to help Floridians join in the fight to end the opioid crisis. DoseofRealityFL.com is a one-stop shop of information about opioid addiction and resources for businesses, caregivers, educators, medical professionals, parents, seniors, service members, students, veterans and others.