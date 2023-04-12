SEBRING — Daniel Lance Maulden, whose continued defiance of domestic violence no-contact orders led to expanding criminal counts, was sentenced to five years in prison Monday.

In the hour before jury selection for Maulden’s trial began Monday morning, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden asked Maulden – who is also charged with violating his probation – how much time he could receive if he’s found guilty. It was one of several questions the judge asked to see if Maulden understood the charges before him.

