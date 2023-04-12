SEBRING — Daniel Lance Maulden, whose continued defiance of domestic violence no-contact orders led to expanding criminal counts, was sentenced to five years in prison Monday.
In the hour before jury selection for Maulden’s trial began Monday morning, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden asked Maulden – who is also charged with violating his probation – how much time he could receive if he’s found guilty. It was one of several questions the judge asked to see if Maulden understood the charges before him.
His answer: a possible 30 years.
Defense attorney Brad Wilson announced to the court that Maulden wanted to plead guilty.
Maulden was sentenced to five years – to be served concurrently – for the violation of probation, tampering with a witness, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and attempted aggravated stalking.
Prosecutors say Maulden violated a domestic violence protective order at least four times and picked up other charges as he violated the order. In fact, he was out on bond for misuse of the 911 system, harass/cyberstalk after an injunction and petty theft at the victim’s residence when he was arrested in November 2021.
The repeated violations led Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to arrest Maulden for violating his probation in September 2022. He ordered Maulden held without bond. Highlands Prosecutor Courtney Lenhart told Cowden on Monday that since then, Maulden had used the jail telephone system, including phone accounts belonging to other inmates, to speak with a minor family member. He asked the family member to convince the victim to drop the charges, Lenhart said.
The phone calls added up to 82 counts – 72 counts of attempted contact – and 10 counts of violating injunction protection against domestic violence.
The sentencing settled the question of Maulden’s probation.
“His probation was revoked, so as far as those two cases today are concerned, they are resolved with no further probation,” Wilson said.
Prosecutors agreed to the sentence.
“The State Attorney’s Office offered the five years Florida state prison to resolve the cases,” Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz told the Highlands News-Sun.