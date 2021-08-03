SEBRING — If you didn’t notice during July, which was “Extreme Heat Safety Awareness Month,” recent heat advisories may have driven the point home to start planning to stay cool.
Highlands County saw an extreme heat advisory last Monday, July 26, and again over this past weekend, with an advisory on Saturday that encompassed almost all of Florida’s Heartland and reduced in geographic area on Monday to just Highlands County.
Here’s what Ready.gov, FloridaDisaster.org (the Florida Division of Emergency Management) and RedCross.org say you can do to help keep yourself cool.
First, stay indoors if you can, the American Red Cross advises. Cover your windows with drapes and/or shades, weather-strip doors and windows and use reflective-covered window shades to reflect heat back outside.
Stay hydrated, too, the Red Cross states, with water — three quarts or liters per day, approximately 96 ounces. Avoid sugary, caffeinated or alcoholic drinks. Eating regular meals or snacks throughout the day, along with adequate water, should be enough to maintain your electrolytes, the Red Cross states.
If you take medications, you may need to drink more water. Check with your doctor.
Also, if you are following CDC recommendations and wearing a mask during this continuing pandemic, Ready.gov recommends using one made of breathable fabric, such as cotton, instead of polyester. If you find yourself overheating or having trouble breathing, take it off, especially if you are a safe social distance from others.
Florida’s DEM recommends you spend more time in air-conditioned places, as well as slow down. Save strenuous activities to the coolest time of the day, and individuals at risk should find the coolest place available to stay. If good air-conditioning is not available, that may not be indoors.
Also, dress for summer, FDEM recommends. Wear light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight, and to help your body maintain a lower temperature.
Also, Ready.gov recommends cool showers or baths, not hot ones, as well as using your oven less to prevent heating up your house.
In addition, Ready.gov advises you to check on your family and neighbors, especially the old or young who might have a hard time coping with extreme temperatures.
Also, be mindful of your pets. Furry family members who stay outside need plenty of cool water to drink and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement could be too hot for their bare paws. If it’s too hot for your feet, it’s too hot for theirs.
In addition, FDEM reminds people never to leave an animal, an elderly relative or a child alone in a car in this weather. The heat can get up to 135 degrees F in less than 10 minutes and can kill children or pets. If you see a child or pet left unattended in a parked car, you should call 911.
What follows are three types of heat-related illnesses, how to recognize them in yourself or others, and what to do for yourself or others to treat them.
Heat crampsThe Red Cross defines heat cramps as muscle spasms, often in the abdomen, arms or calves, caused by a large loss of salt and water in the body. You may sweat heavily or have pain and spasms. If this happens, stop all physical activity and move to a cool place. Drink water or a sports drink and wait for the cramps to go away before resuming physical activity.
Get medical help if cramps last for longer than an hour.
Heat exhaustionHeat exhaustion is a severe heat-related illness requiring emergency medical treatment, the Red Cross states. You will have heavy sweating, but also a fast, weak pulse and cold, pale and clammy skin, as well as nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, weakness/tiredness, dizziness, headache and brief fainting (passing out).
Move immediately to a cool place, loosen your clothes and put cool, wet cloths on your body. Use misting and fanning to help and/or take a cool bath. You may also sip water.
Get medical help if symptoms get worse or last longer than an hour, and include vomiting and/or confusion.
Heat strokeHeat stroke, the most serious heat-caused medical condition, requires immediate emergency medical treatment or the person could die. It’s a body temperature of 104 degrees F or higher with hot, red, dry or damp skin, and a fast strong pulse. The patient can also have headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and unconsciousness.
Call 911 right away; move the person to a cooler place; use a cool or cold bath, misting, fanning or cool cloths to cool the person. However, do not give that person anything to drink as they may not be able to handle it.