SEBRING — People flock to Florida to have fun in the sun, but just like most things in life, the sun should be enjoyed in moderation. Too much sun could lead to the heat-related illnesses of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be deadly. It is important to know the differences, the symptoms of each and when to get help.
Heat exhaustion is the lesser of the two evils but can lead to heat stroke, sometimes called sunstroke. If heat stroke is not treated, it can lead to death from multi-organ dysfunction, according to Dr. Victoria Hutto-Selley, AdventHealth Emergency Department medical director for Highlands County and Wauchula.
Hutto-Selley is not a stranger to seeing patients in the ER with heat-related illnesses. She told the Highlands News-Sun how to differentiate between the two. She began describing heat exhaustion from exposure.
“The basics of it would be increased temperature, you’re hot, you feel warm, you can have some nausea, you could even vomit, you can feel lightheaded, your heart rate might be a little bit faster,” Hutto-Selley listed the symptoms. “The key is that you’re still sweating, that’s important. You might be a little bit dizzy, you could have a headache, and you might just feel weak. The big pieces are that you’re still able to sweat some and you don’t have any mental status changes.”
If you are aware of the heat exhaustion, you can go through treatment: Get rid of excess clothing such as layers. It is important to get somewhere cooler such as shade or air conditioning and getting cold packs for your neck and armpits. The doctor said if you are not vomiting yet, start oral hydration before you get to that point.
“The big thing is heat stroke,” she said.
Hutto-Selley said heat stroke is divided into two classifications: exertional and non-exertional. Exertional sounds just like what it is, being active in the heat. Playing sports, walking, hiking and working out in the sun are all examples.
Non-exertional heat stroke affects those who may not be active but are being exposed to the heat.
“Non-exertion is something for you to always keep in the back of your mind,” she followed with an example. “If you’re in a big group activity – and that includes infants, the elderly, and anybody with debilitating issues – where they’re not active, they can suffer from heat-related exhaustion and stroke as well.”
Infants have not learned how to regulate their body temperatures yet and the elderly are losing their ability to regulate it.
“The big thing with the heat stroke, once you get to that, the two big things is an altered mental status, and then you’ve stopped sweating. Other things that go with it that you may have is muscle contractions. Your heart rate is up, your temperature is up, your breathing may be up, you see a decrease in urine output, so the amount that you’re able to urinate is probably much less. That means you haven’t gone to the bathroom all day. Those are some things to think about.”
Usually, people who are seen in the ER are still considered to be in heat exhaustion but not always. Lowering the body temperature is very important. Ruling out other reasons for such a high temperature, such as sickness is important, especially if the mental state has been altered.
“There’s multiple different ways we can do it. It’s funny, you learn a lot of different things from the military as well. Cool packs around the neck, the armpits, and the groin are the easiest, and getting rid of excessive clothing, externally we’re trying to cool them slowly. Then internally, IV fluids are cooling, especially if they aren’t able to take anything orally at the time when we see him in the ER.”
With heat indexes reaching over 100 degrees locally, the doctor gave some tips to help us stay out of the emergency rooms this summer.
- When working in the heat, such as construction, work in the earliest part of the morning, take a lunch indoors during the hottest part of the day and finish late in the evening.
- Move any activities to the cooler hours of the day.
- Bring several bottles of water and always have one with you.
- Plan your attire appropriately along with hats for the sun.
- Use sunscreen and reapply according to the instructions.
- Do not use a lip gloss in the sun, use a lip balm with an SPF in it.
- Don’t forget often overlooked spots for sunscreen such as ears and feet.
For more information on heat exhaustion or heat stroke visit weathere.gov or cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.