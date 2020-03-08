Headlines and soundbites are teeming with information about coronavirus, and with good reason.
Health professionals are still learning about the fast-spreading COVID-19 virus that as of last week had claimed more than 2,100 lives globally, with almost 76,500 confirmed cases, mostly in China.
More unsettling was the revelation that the virus has infected patients in the U.S. and Germany who have had no known risk factors, such as traveling to areas known to be affected. The virus has even affected our economy, with the stock market plunging to new lows Thursday and Friday.
Those facts and figures are daunting, and we should be concerned.
Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. That can appear any time from two to 14 days after initial exposure.
Your personal physician cannot test for it; right now, only the U.S. Centers of Disease Control has that capability.
We also need to bear in mind that prevention — not panic — is essential to keeping healthy. And the way to do that is by following orders that have been issued to ward off contagions for decades.
Wash your hands frequently with warm water and soap. Stay away from people who are sick. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when sneezing and coughing, and dispose of the tissue immediately afterward. Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that are frequently touched.
Most importantly, stay home if you feel ill. You need the rest. And it prevents your co-workers, fellow students and, yes, the clerks and other customers at your favorite store or restaurant from becoming ill and continuing the vicious cycle.
An editorial from The Crossville Chronicle, Tennessee.