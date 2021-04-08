SEBRING — The county is still working to replace the roof on the Sebring Public Library, but county commissioners will listen first to an offer from the city to swap buildings.
The Board of County Commission plans to give the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) a slot on the April 23 regular meeting, a Friday morning, to hear their offer.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said Tuesday that the CRA staff and board have offered to trade the Wachovia Bank building — the “horseshoe building,” as he and Commission Chair Scott Kirouac called it — at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive, plus some funds for renovation, in exchange for the county’s library building on Lake Jackson, which also houses the Sebring Historic Society archives.
The city wants to redesign that public area into a lakefront park that provides residents greater access to Lake Jackson, something people told him they want. If the city is successful at bringing more people to that park and to downtown, parking will be at a premium, Kirouac said, especially for library patrons.
Although he and other commissioners gave Vosburg the go-ahead to contract a $330,000 new roof for the building.
“I’d rather not put a new roof on it if an excavator is going to tear it down in a year and half,” Kirouac said.
Commissioner Chris Campbell said he didn’t want to pay more than $330,000 to renovate any building, since that’s the cost of the roof.
Commissioners Arlene Tuck and Kevin Roberts said the roof has been put off to the point they really should repair the roof before it gets damaged in what’s expected to be an over-active hurricane season or costs $450,000 or more to replace.
Roberts noted that the offered building would require $800,000 to $1 million to renovate with the possibility of needing to reinforce the floors to hold “thousands of pounds” of books and materials currently in the library.
Last summer, local engineer and former county administrator Carl Cool gave the city an initial estimate of $1.2 million to make that building into a new city hall.
Roberts also noted that the CRA had not reached out to the county about the library, until now, and still needs to acquire, demolish and rebuild several other buildings on the waterfront site just to move forward. The county would have to set public hearings to accept such an offer, he added, while hurricane season quickly approaches.
Parks & Facilities Superintendent Richard “Ric” Fleeger told the county its building has problems with “ponding” — leaves and twigs blocking water from running off the roof through downspouts. The roof on the east of the building has shingles, which will loosen and fly off in a storm as they age. Fortunately, he’s found no evidence of mold getting inside the building.
Kirouac said the county would have a lot of investigation to make into the North Ridgewood Drive building to see what it has and what it would need to be useful. He also said he wanted to hear from the CRA and residents on April 23 as to what they would like to do.
However, he also said he had no big desire to move the library, given the expense of a move and of renovating another building.
Vosburg said library staff also have a survey they plan to put out to patrons, to get input between now and April 23 on what people want the county to do.